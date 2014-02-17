Body Waxing 101: Everything You Should Know

It’s safe to say that no one enjoys hair removal. Between the time consumption, the cost, and the pain that can come with getting rid of unwanted body hair, it’d be much easier to simply skip over the process altogether. Alas, wearing a dress without handling your leg hair first isn’t a cute look. If you choose to go with waxing as your preferred method of removal, there are a few things to know before diving in. Below, Noemi Grupenmager, CEO and Founder of Uni K Wax, explains what you need to know about body waxing.

What’s the best way to prevent pain from body waxing (i.e. taking aspirin, numbing cream, etc.)?

Noemi Grupenmager: There is no need to take aspirin or numbing cream, as there are several ways to prevent or minimize pain from body waxing. The first is to hydrate and moisturize the skin before and between waxing to achieve a better hair removal result. Drinking water and applying moisturizer on a daily basis is not only beneficial to your body leading up to a wax, but highly beneficial to your overall health. Also, selecting where to wax plays a large part of how you prevent a painful waxing session. Select a wax center that specializes only in body waxing, they are the true professionals in the waxing industry and have the highest standards in the industry for cleanliness. Also choose a wax that is kind to your skin, an all-natural elastic which is applied at body temperature not only exfoliates as it is gently removed, but it also moisturizes the skin. Uni K Wax is the first in the industry to offer wax centers dedicated only to body waxing, fully trains all waxers in the best waxing methods with an all-natural elastic “ouchless” wax. Your skin will thank you for the choice in waxing centers both pre and post.

Are different types of waxes best for different parts of the body?

If you have a professional waxer, highly trained in using the highest quality of wax, such as a body-temperature wax that is all-natural and the best for your skin, then you can wax any part of your body with little to no discomfort. Everyone has a sensitive area on their body, but through selecting a quality waxing Center, it really does not matter which part of the body you wax, the experience will be the same and pleasant.

Would you ever recommend waxing at home?

Waxing is one “do it yourself” beauty treatment you must leave to the professionals! I believe that a waxing should never be performed at home for many, many reasons. Even most waxers do not wax on their own, they instead let a co-waxer wax them.

How long does a good body wax last?

Waxing is a fairly long-lasting method of hair removal – it can last from 3 to 6 weeks. Better yet, the hair grows back more softer and sparser, not stubbly. If you wax consistently, waxing will change the growth cycle and physiology of your hair follicle. Continued waxing will also cause hair growth to diminish over time. It is the process of weakening the hair follicle with repeated treatment the hair growth reduces.

What should you be doing/not be doing between waxes?

In order to have the best waxing results, make sure that your hair is grown out to about 1/8th to 1/4th of an inch. This is the ideal length for hair to be before getting waxed because it will allow the wax to get a better grip on the hair and be removed directly from the root, rather than just the hair above the skin. If you are transiting between waxing and shaving, avoid shaving after a wax and if your hair is starting to grow, as shaving reverses the effect of waxing. Also, go for a touch up session to keep the skin subtle and hair free. Uni k Wax offer a touch up session for up to 12 days after a wax, especially designed for people doing a transition.

As mentioned above, it is best to also keep your skin healthy and hydrated all of the time. This includes drinking lots of water (to hydrate from the inside out) and using skin care products that prepare the skin for a great hair removal experience. Uni K Wax Centers have developed a complete collection of skin care products including Citrus Body Polish, which should be used about once a week to exfoliate dead skin cells; Body Perfect Dry Oil, which is to be sprayed all over damp skin after a shower each day and Ultimate Balm to seal in the moisture.

Exfoliation is key, however avoid exfoliating one to two days before and after you wax with Uni K Wax Center because our unique wax will also exfoliate your skin. Moisturizing is also necessary to keep your skin soft in between waxing as well. At Uni K Wax Centers, waxing unwanted hair from the face or body begins with a thorough cleansing to the area you want waxed with a natural antiseptic lotion to remove all excess oil and bacteria from the skin, so you don’t have to avoid moisturizers the day of your appointment.

