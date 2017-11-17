The 7 Best Body Scrubs to Use on Dry, Flaky Winter Skin

Winter is creeping up on us and you know what that means—dry, flaky skin is coming around the corner and it’s time to stock up on some stellar scrubs to keep us all dewy and glowy from head-to-toe.

There’s no doubt about it, dry skin sucks. Whether it’s on your face or your body, it’s seriously frustrating—and most of us would do anything possible to get rid of it. It makes it so much more difficult to get your makeup looking flawless with flaky skin falling everywhere, and when it comes to your body, let’s be honest—no one likes to be left with pasty, dry skin.

Rather than just lathering up with lotion or a heavy moisturizer and praying to wake up with perfect skin, the key to getting your beautiful, hydrated skin back is exfoliation. And one easy way to work exfoliating that layer of dead skin into your beauty routine is with a body scrub you can use in the shower.

Aside from getting rid of the layer of dead skin cells, many of these body scrubs also have moisturizing properties. All in all, a scrub is the way to go for beautiful, healthy skin all winter long. Here are some of our favorites.

Originally published January 2015. Updated November 2017.