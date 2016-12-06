12 Body Positive Instagrammers to Follow Right Now

Look, if there’s one thing of which I’m positive, it’s that I have a body. (Or do I? Are we just phantoms floating around? Are we even real?! I guess I’ll save the existential crisis for later.) But sure as the Pope is Catholic, that hardly means it’s something that makes me feel positive all the time. It’s a struggle for most women I know, and with so many perfectly manicured, heavily filtered, and probably-Facetuned Instagram shots, it’s more difficult than ever not to dive headfirst into a bottomless pool of self-criticism, comparison, and unproductive doom.
But call me Wendy Peffercorn, because I’ve come to rescue you from drowning in that underwater abyss. If there’s one thing that has helped me, it’s routinely cleaning house in my Instagram feed and weeding out anyone who might make me feel shitty about myself, and filling it with people who, well, don’t. 👋 Ahead, 12 ‘grammers that keep it real, because while we all know that nobody is actually as delightful as their online persona might suggest, it’s nice to be reminded of it from time to time.
@charlihoward
British model Charli Howard, who slammed her agency in a viral Facebook post after being dropped for being "too big" at a size 2, has learned to embrace her natural, healthy self and went on to co-found the All Woman Project.
@the12ishstyle
Katie Sturino, publicist and “momager” of her celebrity dogs, Toast, Pants, and Muppet, launched The 12ish Style to introduce girls like her who wear sizes 12-18 to fashion forward brands. Bonus points: she is also hilarious.
@louisvuittoncrocs
As if this teen model's hair and brows weren't #goals enough, Lulu routinely takes to Instagram to celebrate her strong, healthy body in all its un-retouched glory. Respect.
@itsmekellieb
Style blogger Kellie Brown aims to inspire women of all sizes to dress their best with her super successful And I Get Dressed (and kills it every time).
@allwomanproject
Created by models Charli Howard and Clémentine Desseaux in 2016, the All Woman Project is a movement that tapped models of all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities to help all women feel represented and worthy.
@supermodelemme
The iconic Emme, who is often recognized as the world's first plus-sized supermodel, has led a successful career over the past two decades and continues to advocate for women's health, positive body image, and diversity in the fashion industry, and recently gave a TEDx talk on the subject.
@phylyda
Founded in 2016 by designer Lydia Maurer (formerly of Yves Saint Laurent, Rue du Mail, Givenchy, and most recently, Paco Rabanne), Phylyda is redefining fashion-forward swimwear for women of all sizes.
@bonjourclem
French model and entrepreneur (and her adorable freckles), Clémentine Desseaux, has made waves this year as the co-founder of the All Woman Project and continues to encourage other women to embrace their bodies no matter their size.
@effyourbeautystandards
Created by model and body-love activist, Tess Holliday, Eff Your Beauty Standards serves as a message to all women that beauty is not a size, shape, or color.
@barbienox
Model Barbie Ferreira wants young women to know that beauty comes in many different packages. "As a young girl who was not confident in myself, I think I would tell girls of all ages that there is no one type of beauty and looking towards one standard is the most unhealthy thing in the world, " she told Glamour, earlier this year.
@nourishandeat
After recovering from an eating disorder, Gina took to Instagram to create the #embracethesquish movement, in which she encourages her followers to embrace the parts of themselves routinely airbrushed by the media. Get it, girl.
@ofmercer
Office-friendly clothing brand, Of Mercer, recently launched extended sizing to offer women sizes 00-20W the same access to chic workwear. “We really just want to be able to serve women of all shapes and sizes in the same way," they said of the collection. So many snaps, Of Mercer.
