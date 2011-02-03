Celebrity Plastic Surgeries Gone Right

We can all easily list off the top of our heads countless celebrity plastic surgeries that have gone wrong (eh hem, Heidi Montag, Lisa Rinna, LiLo) but the number that have gone right are a bit harder to come up with. Although we aren’t by any means advocating plastic surgery, we must admit that the starlets below made some changes to their bods (or rumoured changes) that have definitely helped their appearance – and seemingly their careers.

Let us know if you agree with our list, or if you have any additions!

Kate Hudson started off as a proudly flat-chested golden girl (and was doing well in her own right), but then added a little something to her chest without going overboard. We like you both ways Kate, and are glad you didn’t go with double F’s