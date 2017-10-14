11 Body Oils to Layer Over Your Lotion This Fall

The last thing we want during the fall and winter seasons is skin that feels like sandpaper. As we begin to layer everything from our clothes to bedroom blankets, let’s remember to do the same for our beauty routines. Lotion is a year-round must, but sometimes, a little extra something is needed to lock in moisture.
We tend to view body oils as an alternative to lotions or creams, but when our skin seems incapable of staying hydrated, using both is a godsend. If you’re planning to layer your moisturizers this fall, shop some of our favorite oils below.
Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil
This cult favorite drugstore moisturizer has a light scent that won't clash with your go-to fragrance.
$19.99; at Ulta
Elizabeth Arden Dare to Bare Body Bronzing Oil
Extend your head-to-toe summer glow by applying this shimmery liquid after you've stepped out the shower.
$36; at Belk
Farmaesthetics Sweet Soy Bath & Beauty Oil
The calendula and orange in this organic oil aids in smoothing, firming, and brightening the skin.
$27; at Farmaesthetics
Jao Brand Goe Oil
This multi-use oil includes a whopping 28 natural plant, fruit, and flower oils for achieving the highest level of moisture.
$49; at Anthropologie
Kopari Coconut Body Oil
If you're crazy for coconut oil, you'll love everything from Kopari's collection, including this lightweight mist that'll pair perfectly with a heavier lotion.
$34; at Revolve
Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil
Noni fruit extract, sunflower seed oil and rosehip oil are the winning trifecta that make this multi-use oil such a hit with beauty addicts.
$58; at Sephora
Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil
Silicone-free and chock full of nutrients, this rose gold-tinted mist is the two-fer your hair and skin need to stay hydrated for fall.
$32; at Nordstrom
Phyto Specific Baobab Oil
Relieve a dry scalp and parched skin simultaneously when you apply this oil from head to toe.
$40; at Phyto
SW Basics Body Oil
Lock in moisture for hours when you apply this all natural formula to clean, damp skin.
$20; at Target
Too Cool for School Egg Mousse Body Oil
This egg yolk-infused formula goes on like a mousse and transforms into a luxurious oil as you rub it into your skin.
$25; at Sephora
Weleda Wild Rose Body Oil
Rosehip seed oil is known for its ability to restore skin's elasticity, making this an ideal way to keep skin moisturized and firm over time.
$25; at Dermstore
