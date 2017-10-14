11 Body Oils to Layer Over Your Lotion This Fall

The last thing we want during the fall and winter seasons is skin that feels like sandpaper. As we begin to layer everything from our clothes to bedroom blankets, let’s remember to do the same for our beauty routines. Lotion is a year-round must, but sometimes, a little extra something is needed to lock in moisture.

We tend to view body oils as an alternative to lotions or creams, but when our skin seems incapable of staying hydrated, using both is a godsend. If you’re planning to layer your moisturizers this fall, shop some of our favorite oils below.