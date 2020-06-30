Non-Greasy Body Lotions With Built-in SPF Defense

Scroll To See More Images

We know that we’re supposed to wear sunscreen when we go out in sun, and you also probably know that wearing facial SPF every day is key to preventing premature signs of aging (and of course, cancer). But it turns out, we should also be wearing sun protection on our body every day as well—whether we’re planning a beach day or outdoor picnic, or just out and about running errands. Regardless of the season, UV damage is a threat to skin health at any time of year, so it’s important to avoid neglecting your body when it comes to sunblock.

Unfortunately, many SPF lotions can be sticky, slimy, greasy, and oily—making them pretty uncomfortable to wear on an everyday basis—-not to mention the residue left behind on your clothing. Fortunately, there are plenty of body lotions formulated for a wide array of skin types that are infused with SPF defense, so you don’t have to apply two layers. Scroll through below to check out some of our hydrating body lotions with built-in sunblock to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Eucerin Daily Hydration Body Cream

This gentle, fragrance-free body lotion not only moisturizes and soothes dehydrated skin while offering SPF 30 sun protection, but the lightweight and non-greasy formula also doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.

2. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Infused with calming oatmeal extracts, this rich and emollient lotion soothes and moisturizes chapped skin without feeling slimy. It’s also infused with SPF 15 to protect your body from UV damage.

3. Glytone Daily Body Lotion Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Formulated with SPF 15 sun protection, this non-greasy body lotion hydrates the skin and leaves a subtle sheen behind for a natural radiance. It also contains a Glycolic Acid complex for anti-aging benefits.