The 5 Best Body Lotions for People Who Hate Body Lotion

One of the most critical mistakes we make in taking care of our skin is failing to acknowledge anything below the neck. Of course it’s important to keep your mug moisturized, but the rest of your body can get dry, too, especially when the weather cools down and skin’s moisture levels go haywire. Sadly, summer is almost drawing to a close, which means we’re about to usher in a season of cooler temperatures, wind, and overall drier conditions, which leads to parched skin.

With that said, a lot of people have an aversion to using body lotions … and we totally get it. Really, we do. If you’ve ever had to wriggle into your jeans because the moisturizer you applied to your legs post-shower was just too damn sticky, we feel your pain. And, if you’re prone to sweating or simply hate feeling downright greasy, a heavy lotion or moisturizer can be your biggest enemy. But there is another way! Rather than skip lotion entirely and risk that dry, tight feeling all winter long, give these lightweight, non-sticky body lotions a go.

1. Mountain Ocean Skin Trip Coconut Moisturizer

We’ll probably never swear by another body lotion as loyally as we swear by Mountain Ocean Skin Trip Coconut Moisturizer the longtime cult favorite that smells like real coconuts, not some bastardized chemical idea of them. It has a really light, smooth finish on skin that feels like you’re not wearing any lotion at all. That’s thanks to a blend of active ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, and distilled lanolin. This moisturizer is so unassuming, we’re willing to wear it in the summer, when even the lightest formula runs the risk of turning into an oil slick. Not this one.

2. Moroccanoil Body Butter

Don’t freak out: Just because Moroccanoil Body Butter has butter in the name doesn’t mean it feels oily or slick. In fact, it has a thick, concentrated texture that pretty much eliminates that entire concern, as it really softens the skin rather than just lingering on the surface. It’s got all the good stuff, like argan oil, shea butter, olive oil, and even squalene, the easily absorbed, not-quite-oil lipid found naturally in the skin. If your skin is way dry but you still have an aversion to the filmy residue some body lotions leave behind, this one will be your holy grail.

3. Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Lotion

Do you really hate lotion that much? If the answer is yes, well, we’re pretty sure you’ll like Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Lotion anyway. If the idea of dispensing a generous amount of lotion into your hands is anxiety-inducing in and of itself, you can spray it on instead. And for what it’s worth, it comes out in a fine mist, not like a jet stream.