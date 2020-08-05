Nourishing Body Lotions to Quench Parched Skin

If you tend to dodge super hydrating body moisturizers out of fear of extra-emollient formulas leaving your skin feeling oily and sticky, it’s time to conquer your fears and invest in a lightweight yet a nourishing product that will revive dry skin without the side effects—-and yes, this is possible. We get it—one wants to feel like their entire body’s been covered in an excessively oily cream—especially if you’re prone to sweating or live in a hot climate.

Finding a solid body lotion that strikes the perfect balance of being hydrating enough to keep your skin hydrated, firm, and flake-free but still lightweight enough to feel comfortable on the skin can be a tricky endeavor, but there are actually plenty of formulas that strike the perfect balance between the two extremes. Finding this happy medium is key to keeping your skin looking and feeling healthy without making you feel like a straight-up oil slick all day long.

Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you and rounded up a few of our favorite lotions and creams that will deliver the surge of hydration your skin needs to feel moisturized and soft without the excess grease. Check out some of our favorite formulas below to test out yourself.

1. Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer

Designed specifically for severely dry and dehydrated skin, this rich body moisturizer gives your skin a surge of non-greasy hydration without leaving you feeling like an utter oil slick. It’s also infused with vitamins C and E to offer anti-aging properties, as well as vitamin B5 to help seal in moisture.

2. Advanced Clinicals Coconut Oil Cream

Powered by the natural moisturizing and firming benefits of coconut oil, this creamy moisturizer instantly brings life back to dry, chapped and cracked skin that could use a little bit of TLC. The pump packaging also makes it easy and convenient to apply.

3. Neutrogena Moisturizing Sheer Body Oil-Lotion

This sesame oil-infused lotion formula offers the immediate skin-smoothing and moisture-delivering benefits of traditional body oil, only without the greasy feelings or residue transfer onto clothing and furniture. The lightweight and fast-absorbing cream leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth, but never sticky.