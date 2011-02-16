Body-Busting BOOTYCamp

Unlike other trainers who seem to think that the only way to make you work harder is to first make you feel like you’re failing, Lacey Stone is the exact opposite. Taking a class with her at Equinox in NYC, where she is based, is like having a personal coach and cheerleader. Her devoted fans are known to scour the Equinox schedule in order to plan their entire schedules around when she is teaching and obsessively follow her on Twitter (@LaceyStoneFIT) to make sure they never miss a class. So let us just say that you should be psyched that she is now teaching her very own BOOTYCamp this summer, open to non-Equinox members.

An explosive 4-week program designed, as Lacey says, “to get your rear in gear,” BOOTYCamp is a bi-weekly, semi-private camp that will (we assure you) take your fitness level up a notch (or seven). After finding out on day one, where you stand with regard to strength and speed, you receive a BOOTYCamp Notebook and Calendar to keep you on track, inspire you to stay focused, and help you journal your food intake, workouts, and emotions so you can identify your blocks to success and defend against any obstacle, physical or mental. The following workouts are designed to ensure you improve in each and every fitness category as well as reach your fitness goals and body ideals through a combination of individual and group challenges.

Lacey herself is what separates BOOTYCamp from other, similar programs. She personally promises to constantly be on top of your fitness progress. As a former Division I basketball player and state-ranked tennis player, Lacey works with her clients like the coach of a team. She holds Team Meetings where you discuss nutrition, weight training, fitness myths, heart rate monitors, and anything else you choose. Plus, she is available 24/7 via email, and sends out weekly email “blasts” full of motivation, tips and anything that will help you to stay focused and on top of your game.

As Lacey says, “Bring It.” (If my body will look like hers, I will.) Will you?

BootyCAMP with Lacey Stone, $350 for the month, laceystonefitness.com