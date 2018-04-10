StyleCaster
14 Body Oils That Will Give You a Sun-Kissed Glow in Seconds

14 Body Oils That Will Give You a Sun-Kissed Glow in Seconds

Photo: Allison Kahler

Ever since Rihanna hypnotized me with this video of her applying Fenty Beauty’s new Body Lava to her shoulder, I’ve been pining for a sun-kissed glow (and a bid to be her new bestie). Unfortunately, my enthusiasm precedes the warm weather, which still feels like as though it’s lightyears away. But thankfully, we have bronzing oils to give us a glow, minus the dangerous sun exposure until things even out.

The more popular ones come at a steep price, but if reviews are any indication, they are indeed worth the hype. To the contrary, there are also some budget-friendly options that’ll give you a highlight without the high price tag. Our round-up of the most popular ones covers both of these bases and everything in between. Peruse them all ahead, starting with the lowest priced option.

1 of 14
STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Sjolie Golden Shimmer Drops
Sjolie Golden Shimmer Drops

Add a few drops of this to a spray tan solution for extra shimmer.

$10 at Sjolie

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | The Body Shop Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil
The Body Shop Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil

This dry oil is made with community trade honey from Ethiopia and promises not to leave behind a greasy finish.

$13.20 (was $22) at The Body Shop

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Gourmand Shimmering Body Oil
Gourmand Shimmering Body Oil

This cruelty-free blend smells like heaven and also leaves your skin feeling hydrated.

$20 (was $26) at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Now Wild Palm Oil
Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Now Wild Palm Oil

The warm monoi fragrance of this body shimmer will leave you pining for a tropical vacay.

$25 at Victoria's Secret

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Bath and Body Works At The Beach Shimmer Body Oil
Bath and Body Works At the Beach Shimmer Body Oil

Infused with coconut oil, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, this lightweight formula quickly absorbs into the skin, while also leaving you with a shimmery glow.

$18.50 at Bath and Body Works

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | St. Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss
St. Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss

Enhance your tan with a layer of this shimmer-free gloss, that washes off easily with soap and water.

$25 at St. Tropez

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Kaylux Summer Vacation Body Highlighter
Kaylux Summer Vacation Body Highlighter

Kaylux, a black-woman-owned company, created one of our favorite shimmer formulas, infused with a healthy blend of five natural oils for hydration to boot.

$30 at Kaylux

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Sol de Janeiro Glow Oil
Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Ipanama Sunset Glow Oil

Prepare to feel and look like a Brazilian goddess when you slather on this softening dry oil for a light-reflecting shimmer that looks amazing on all skin tones and won't transfer to your clothing or swimsuit. The pre-sale of the Ipanema scent sold out in a whopping eight hours, so be sure to grab this one or the darker Copacabana bronze when both drop later this month.

$35, 4/19 on SoldeJaneiro.com and 4/24 on Sephora.com

Photo: Sol de Janeiro
STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Elizabeth Arden Dare to Bare Body Bronzing Oil
Elizabeth Arden Dare to Bare Body Bronzing Oil

The mica particles in this lightweight formula help blur fine lines, so you can bare it all for a more youthful glow.

$36 at Elizabeth Arden

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Kopari Coconut Body Glow
Kopari Coconut Body Glow

Slather your body in a heaping helping of coconut oil while pearlescent minerals leave you with a just a hint of shimmer.

$42 at Kopari

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray

Spritz this lightly scented spray onto your body and hair for head-to-toe bronze goddess vibes.

$45 at Estée Lauder

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Fenty Beauty Body Lava
Fenty Beauty Body Lava

If Rihanna’s selling it, we're buying it. Especially when it comes with an adorable brush for application, too.

$59 at Fenty Beauty

STYLECASTER | Best Body Bronzing Oils | Nars Monoi Body Glow
Nars Monoi Body Glow

French Polynesian Monoï, straight from Tahiti, complements this chocolaty-colored formula, to leave your skin silky smooth, with a hint of shimmer.

$59 at Nars

STYLECASTER | Best Bronzing Body Oils | Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body
Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body

This shimmer is infused with FermiProtect, a wild shiitake extract that protects the collagen fibers in the skin, caffeine to decrease puffiness, and aloe vera to soothe after sun exposure.

$65 at Charlotte Tilbury

