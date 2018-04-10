14 Body Oils That Will Give You a Sun-Kissed Glow in Seconds

Ever since Rihanna hypnotized me with this video of her applying Fenty Beauty’s new Body Lava to her shoulder, I’ve been pining for a sun-kissed glow (and a bid to be her new bestie). Unfortunately, my enthusiasm precedes the warm weather, which still feels like as though it’s lightyears away. But thankfully, we have bronzing oils to give us a glow, minus the dangerous sun exposure until things even out.
The more popular ones come at a steep price, but if reviews are any indication, they are indeed worth the hype. To the contrary, there are also some budget-friendly options that’ll give you a highlight without the high price tag. Our round-up of the most popular ones covers both of these bases and everything in between. Peruse them all ahead, starting with the lowest priced option.
Sjolie Golden Shimmer Drops
Add a few drops of this to a spray tan solution for extra shimmer.
$10 at Sjolie
The Body Shop Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil
This dry oil is made with community trade honey from Ethiopia and promises not to leave behind a greasy finish.
$13.20 (was $22) at The Body Shop
Gourmand Shimmering Body Oil
This cruelty-free blend smells like heaven and also leaves your skin feeling hydrated.
$20 (was $26) at Urban Outfitters
Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Now Wild Palm Oil
The warm monoi fragrance of this body shimmer will leave you pining for a tropical vacay.
$25 at Victoria's Secret
Bath and Body Works At the Beach Shimmer Body Oil
Infused with coconut oil, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, this lightweight formula quickly absorbs into the skin, while also leaving you with a shimmery glow.
$18.50 at Bath and Body Works
St. Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss
Enhance your tan with a layer of this shimmer-free gloss, that washes off easily with soap and water.
$25 at St. Tropez
Kaylux Summer Vacation Body Highlighter
Kaylux, a black-woman-owned company, created one of our favorite shimmer formulas, infused with a healthy blend of five natural oils for hydration to boot.
$30 at Kaylux
Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Ipanama Sunset Glow Oil
Prepare to feel and look like a Brazilian goddess when you slather on this softening dry oil for a light-reflecting shimmer that looks amazing on all skin tones and won't transfer to your clothing or swimsuit. The pre-sale of the Ipanema scent sold out in a whopping eight hours, so be sure to grab this one or the darker Copacabana bronze when both drop later this month.
$35, 4/19 on SoldeJaneiro.com and 4/24 on Sephora.com
Elizabeth Arden Dare to Bare Body Bronzing Oil
The mica particles in this lightweight formula help blur fine lines, so you can bare it all for a more youthful glow.
$36 at Elizabeth Arden
Kopari Coconut Body Glow
Slather your body in a heaping helping of coconut oil while pearlescent minerals leave you with a just a hint of shimmer.
$42 at Kopari
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray
Spritz this lightly scented spray onto your body and hair for head-to-toe bronze goddess vibes.
$45 at Estée Lauder
Fenty Beauty Body Lava
If Rihanna’s selling it, we're buying it. Especially when it comes with an adorable brush for application, too.
$59 at Fenty Beauty
Nars Monoi Body Glow
French Polynesian Monoï, straight from Tahiti, complements this chocolaty-colored formula, to leave your skin silky smooth, with a hint of shimmer.
$59 at Nars
Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body
This shimmer is infused with FermiProtect, a wild shiitake extract that protects the collagen fibers in the skin, caffeine to decrease puffiness, and aloe vera to soothe after sun exposure.
$65 at Charlotte Tilbury