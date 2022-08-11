Shoppers Say Their Butt Is ‘Firmer Than Ever’ After Using This Plumping Booty Mask—‘Expect Amazing Results’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I write about skincare a lot, yet very few times have products catered towards the butt passed my radar; the beauty industry mostly touts formulas that focus on other areas below the neck, such as the hands and chest. I’m a firm believer it’s imperative to show love to every inch of your skin, especially one of the region’s responsible for our self-confidence (just speaking honestly here.)

That’s why the Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask deserves its own special call-out—just take it from one reviewer who said it “felt like their booty had gone through the gym because it’s firmer than ever” after using it.

No, you won’t find garbage ingredients hiding within the tub’s walls; instead the plumping mask contains Australian White Clay (which is also found in another one of our favorite masks) to detoxify the skin, soothe irritation and minimize bumpy texture across the cheeks, while nourishing helpers like vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and macadamia oil leave the skin soft and smooth. But perhaps most intriguing, the mask leans on ‘slimming technology’ A.K.A. a blend of artichoke extract, levan and caffeine to naturally lift the booty, reduce the appearance of cellulite, and boost the area’s firmness.

Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask

All you need to do to unlock the mask’s benefits is massage the product in an upward motion on damp or dry skin for up to 2 minutes, before letting it sit for 5 to 10 minutes so the clay can sink deep into the skin. The brand recommends applying the mask 1 to 2 times per week for the best results. And according to its many fans, you’ll see them fairly quickly.

“This is the best mask I’ve ever tried for my bum. Pair it with Booty Elixir and expect amazing results right away,” raved one shopper.

The mask even helps with breakouts, according to another. “I’ve had trouble with butt acne and I couldn’t understand why or [how to] even get rid of it,” they wrote. “I’ve only been using the booty mask for a week and a half and already I have such great progress on my acne. It’s practically gone!”

Another wild skincare hoax? Maybe. But after reading through the countless reviews, we’d say probably not.

Put the Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask to the test yourself by snagging it for $40—as another reviewer put it: “Goodbye stretch marks, butt acnes, blemishes and hello fairer, softer and tighter booty!”