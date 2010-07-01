Celebrity Bobs We Love! Try Out A Shorter ‘Do For The Summer

We’ve complained numerous times about the trouble with styling our hair as the heat index rises, and instead of sounding like a broken record we’ve decided to do something about it. And by “we” I’m speaking of the StyleCaster Content Team who’ve suddenly swarmed the local NYC salons to chop their hair into chic bobs for summer.

If you’re like us, you’re looking for a way to beat the heat but still looking effortlessly coifed at all times, take a photo of some of the below celebs to your stylist and get on board with a shorter ‘do.

Kirsten Dunst



Kirsten Dunst dresses down her floral frock with a laid back style. Photo: Fred Duval, Film Magic

Kirsten Dunst’s cropped style gives off a bohemian feel, and it’s a great carefree style for summer. We’re loving the combination of a shoulder-grazing bob, platinum blonde hair and darkened roots. This is a great style for growing out your bangs (as Kirsten seems to be) and to deal with the humidty during summertime. Add a bit of TIGI Eco Freako Texturizer for added oomph.

Charlize Theron



Photo: Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic

It seems this gorgeous lady has had every hair length under the sun. But we love this shoulder-grazing bob. Plus for girls trying a shorter cut, the slightly longer length is an easier transition. To get the sleek yet soft look, try a shine product that won’t weigh hair down. We like John Masters Organic shine leave-in treatment.

Hayden Panettiere



Hayden’s bold red lips provide a striking contrast for her short style. Photo: Gregg Deguire, Wire Image

Before Hayden chopped her hair into a pixie (a bit too severe for her I might add) she had an adorable refined bob that fit her face shape perfectly. The side swept bangs and angled style easily evolved by adding texture and volume. To get Hayden’s style, dry and straighten your hair and lightly tease the strands at the root of your head.

Taraji P. Henson



Taraji shows off her cropped style at the BET Awards. Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images Entertainment

Taraji’s curly hair works perfectly in this short style keeping the strands longer in the front and shorter in the back. With layers throughout her hair (and framing her face) this style is great for girls with natural curls. Many curly haired girls are afraid of short bobs, but layers help to balance out the cut and keep your curls from weighing themselves down.

Ellen Barkin



Ellen pairs her bob with polka dots. Photo: Mike Coppola, Film Magic

Ellen is the queen of short styles, constantly revolutionzing her bob and keeping up with what is trending in hair. The actress is currently maintaining a chin-length bob with bangs and long layers to give her hair a bit of a laidback, wind-swept look. To maintain this blown out style, once your hair is about half dry, use a round brush and pull the brush through your hair with the dryer facing downwards. Lock in your style by blasting it with the dryer on “cool” and use a touch of hairspray such as Sebastian Shaper Plus.

