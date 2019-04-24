Tell Them How You Really Feel With These Statement Hair Accessories

Scroll To See More Images

On any given day, I can feel like a queen, icon or boss. I can also be sad, needy or a combination of all the feels. And while I have no problem expressing any or all of my many moods, it’s way more fun (and fashion-forward) to wear my heart on my sleeve. Or in the case of bobby bins with words…in my hair.

Many credit designers Ashley Williams and Simone Rocha with the emergence (or re-emergence, depending on your expertise) of slogan barrettes, but the truth is oversized accessories are the hair drip everyone–including celebs– can’t get enough of in 2019. Kylie Jenner tied crosses to her ponytail, Cardi B wrapped pearls around her top knot, and late night host Lilly Singh lined her down-do with embellished pins. And that’s just at two high profile events; just think of how epic the mane magic will be at next month’s Camp-themed Met Gala. Plus, who could forget when Chanel emblazoned its chic logo on the Paris Fashion Week runway?

But A-listers and the fashion elite aside, bobby pins with words have practically hijacked our Instagram feeds, thanks to hairstylist Justine Marjan’s limited-edition lines with Kitsch. Her rhinestone bobby pins are our favorite way to state the obvious and also upgrade a killer profile selfie. But depending on your budget, the $29 price tag can feel a bit steep. With that being said, here’s a carefully curated set of statement accessories for every budget.

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Bo$$ Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Damn Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Drippin Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Feelings Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Glam Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Icon Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Justine Marjan x Kitsch Vibes Rhinestone Bobby Pin

$29 at Kitsch

Ariana Grande Thank U Next NEEDY Faux Rhinestone Bobby Pin Set

$20 at Etsy

Ashley Williams ‘Woman’ Crystal Hair Pins

$142.50 at Liberty London

Ashley Williams ‘Relax’ Crystal Hair Pins

$142.50 at Liberty London

Ashley Williams ‘Witch’ Transparent Hair Clip Set

$140 at Ssense

Dolls Kill Eat Me Hair Pin Set

$15 at Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill ‘That’s Hot’ Hair Pins

$8 at Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill Lil Trouble Maker Hair Pins

$8 at Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill Queen of It All Rhinestone Bobby Pins

$10 at Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill Taurus Perfection Bobby Pins

$8 at Dolls Kill