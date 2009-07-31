Bobbi Gets a Makeover

Bobbi Brown has taught thousands of teenage girls learn how to be pretty by the age of 13, and now she’s taking time to do something nice for herself; revamping her website.

Since everyone deserves a makeover every once in a while, bobbibrown.com is glamifying itself for the first time since its creation in 1998.

Along with simply making the site more pleasing to the eye, new features will be offered as well. For example, a new section titled “Learn” will house how-to videos for makeup beginners and those who want to learn a few new tricks. There will also be a social messaging aspect, so customers can reach out to each other to share their favorite products and beauty advice. Bobbi Brown is also jumping on the Twitter bandwagon, to hopefully update us regularly on sales and tips from customer service staffers.

The relaunch goes live this week. Even after 11 years, a girl’s got a right to look good.