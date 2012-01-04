Bobbi Brown’s Spring 2012 Collection: Neons and Nudes

Here at Beauty High we can’t resist the use of color in any area of style, which is why we are so excited about Bobbi Brown’s Spring 2012 Neons and Nudes Collection. Complete with eye, lip, and cheek colors, Brown has wowed us again.

The foundation of the collection is based on Brown’s theory that “the most modern way to wear color is an accent on an otherwise nude face.” With this in mind, she created “voltage colors” that pop when worn with nude shadows or blush.

There is a certain fear that can come with the use of color on the face, especially neons, but this collection eases those woes and pairs colors like “Stone Eye Shadows” with an “Atomic Orange” lip. Brown also suggests using her “Really Black” Ink Liner, which provides a long lasting, “complement to the neon-nude face.”

With moderation being key, thanks to these “knockout neutrals,” you can achieve a striking look without the risk of overdoing it.