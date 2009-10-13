SC: What would you title your memoir?

BB: “Joy.”

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

BB: Unbaked Birthday Cake… You take Rice Krispie treats, add buttercream frosting and decorate with M&M’s, gummy bears, Mike & Ikes, sprinkles… anything really colorful.

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

BB: Palo Alto, CA.

SC: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

BB: Visiting my children, wherever they end up living…

SC: What books are you reading now?

BB: Hungry by Crystal Renn, and Flights of Marceau: Race to the Rescue, a children’s book written by my father, and published by Scholastic.

SC: What’s your favorite Bobbi Brown product?

BB: EXTRA Moisture Balm.

SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

BB: Kanye West and the new Jay-Z album.

SC: IPhone or BlackBerry?

BB: Both.

SC: Favorite flower?

BB: Peonies.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

BB: Bath mixed with Almost Bare…both are from my line.

SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?

BB: Concealer, blush and eyeliner.

SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?

BB: Jennifer Aniston.

SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?

BB: Happiness, confidence, face oil, and drinking lots of water.

SC: What inspires you?

BB: Everyone and everything, from my kids to women on the street to the designers I team up with during Fashion Week.

SC: Who are your favorite beauty icons?

BB: Ali MacGraw, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and Jennifer Aniston.

SC: What is your favorite era in beauty?

BB: I’m enjoying the present because I’ve always admired beauty on a global scale, and I find that global beauty trends are more prominent now than ever. Different cultures are dictating trends in more than just their own countries, which is very inspiring.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

BB: I would time travel to a particular event…Woodstock.

SC: How did your interest in natural beauty and makeup begin?

BB: When I started my line in 1991, the only makeup that was available was thick, cakey makeup that didn’t let your skin show through and covered up rather then enhanced a woman’s beauty. So, I decided to create more natural-looking shades. I launched 10 brown-based lipsticks called Bobbi Brown Essentials. The rest is history…

SC: What has been your biggest challenge in creating Bobbi Brown?

BB: To be as entrepreneurial now as I was when I first started.

SC: How do you feel about print media vs. the internet today?

BB: I grew up with print media, so it is familiar to me and I’ll always love magazines, but the internet is changing how we relay information, interact with the consumer, and position our brand, and sites like StyleCaster are the future.

SC: What is your first memory with makeup?

BB: Watching my mother put on her makeup, and then stealing it to put it on my dolls and my dog!

SC: What are your plans for the future?

BB: I don’t make plans really. I like to see where life takes me, so I’m open to whatever happens. I’ll make it work.

