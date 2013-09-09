Beauty Buzz: Bobbi Brown Launching YouTube Channel, How to Wear Blue Eyeliner, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Bobbi Brown is launching a YouTube channel this Monday. Will you be watching? [WWD]

2. How to wear blue eyeliner like a champ (in under 5 minutes). [The Beauty Department]

3. The secret to getting a great top knot, a la Kate Spade. [Daily Makeover]

4. The one product the professionals swear by for Fashion Week. [Huffington Post]

5. Living Proof is launching a multi-tasking hair product line and we can’t wait. [WWD]

Image via Stephen Lovekin/WireImage