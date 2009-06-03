Bobbi Brown Will Bronze You Up

Sexy (and safely) sun-kissed skin just got a whole lot easier and a lot less messy to obtain with the launch of Bobbi Brown’s new Illuminating Bronze Collection limited-edition Shimmer Brick for Body and limited-edition All Over Body Brush.

Instead of slathering on streaky self-tanner that stains your clothes, Bobbi Brown is urging us all to give her new Shimmer Brick for Body a try. The lightweight powder features three different shades in a single compact to bring customizable color and gorgeous glow to your entire body. For a flawless application, Bobbi Brown recommends applying the Shimmer Brick with her new All Over Body Brush, designed with a super-soft brush for even application.

Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronze Collection Limited-Edition Shimmer Brick for Body, $75; Limited-Edition All Over Body Brush, $85; bergdorfgoodman.com