Bobbi Brown Gave Me the Lowdown on Walmart’s Best-Kept Beauty Secrets: EXCLUSIVE

It’s never a bad idea to get beauty advice from an iconic makeup artist and brand founder; especially when the advice is actually easy and affordable. As it turns out, Bobbi Brown appreciates a bargain like the rest of us and knows what’s actually worth buying from stores like Walmart. Besides creating her own line of wellness supplements (evolution 18) for the retail chain, she’s also gotten pretty familiar with everything else in the beauty aisles.

It should be hardly surprising that her top picks for fall are products you probably didn’t even know were being sold in the drugstore, let alone Walmart. I’m talking fancy French perfume, the most luxe (and iconic) hairbrush on the market, and a book filled with gorgeous, plant-based skin recipes. The best part? You can actually use all of Brown’s October picks to put together a makeup look that feels effortless and takes less than 10 minutes to put together. Before you shop each one below, screenshot (and actually) use Bobbi Brown’s guide, in her own words, to that quintessential fall makeup look: dewy, non-greasy skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks, bold, dark brows, and a berry-licious mani to match.

A Fresh Face

“A fresh face is about getting your foundation and concealer just right so it matches the skin and doesn’t look like makeup. The key is to let your moisturizer absorb before blending in a foundation, and making sure you cover all the red spots. I like to use a tinted moisturizer that lets your skin show through but still provides coverage. The fall is also a great time to start taking a collagen supplement to help further moisturize your skin in these dry months.”

Set Your Foundation

“If you apply foundation with a brush or sponge, use your fingers to blend and warm it up until it dissolves into the skin. Use concealer under the eye to lighten and brighten the dark circles as close to the lash line as possible. I also add concealer to the inner corner of the eyes. Set the foundation with a yellow-toned loose powder. It gives a really nice skin color that doesn’t look washed out and blends well with the skin on her body. Bronzer on the neck also helps to seamlessly blend.” View this post on Instagram Perhaps this is why my neck always hurts? @bhumika_arora04 @benritterphoto #longstoryshort A post shared by Makeup Artist + Founder (@justbobbibrown) on Sep 22, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

Shadow Your Brows

“Fill in the brows for a polished look. For a natural look, use a pencil with a dark brown shadow on top of it, so it looks like hair. Brush up and out to smooth them.”

Layer Your Neutrals on the Eyes

“I like a layered mix of nude and brown colors for fall: I used an ivory or bone shade all over the lid and then a taupe shadow on the lid followed by a darker brown lining the eye really close to the upper lash line and underneath. Don’t forget to blend. The eye is finished with a few coats of black mascara on top and bottom lashes.”

Blush Into the Hairline

“I love cheeks looking pretty and fresh. Apply a natural looking shade to the apples of the cheeks (the color your cheeks naturally turn when they are flushed) and blend up and into the hairline and down too so it looks natural, and not contoured.” View this post on Instagram Rumor has it it’s great for hangovers. A post shared by Makeup Artist + Founder (@justbobbibrown) on Oct 10, 2019 at 3:30am PDT

Hydrate Your Lips

“For the fall, I love to use a moisturizing formula that brings out the natural undertones found in your lips. Try one with a barely there shimmer, to enhance them even more.”

Go Dark With Your Mani

“Switch from your bright, summer colors, to deeper ones in the fall. Berry and Plum shades will compliment your darker winter clothes.”

Laura Geller Quench-N-Tint Hydrating Foundation

“I am not a big foundation person but I like natural coverage. This one evens out your skin, but still lets it show through.”

$34 at Walmart

EVOLUTION_18 ​Beauty Collagen

“Hands down this collagen is a great way to improve your skin, straighten joints and get your protein intake just by adding a scoop to your shake or coffee.”

$19.98 at Walmart

Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50

“You should wear sunscreen all year round. I love SuperGoop! because it’s a clean formula, and it smells so good.”

$33.56 at Walmart

Mason Pearson Large Bristle & Nylon Brush, BN1 Dark Ruby + Cleaning Brush

“It’s pricey, but it’s truly the best brush on the market.”

$129.15 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Calming Face Cleanser

“It’s moisturizing and soothing on your face- perfect for fall and great to use to remove your makeup.”

$6.96 at Walmart

Atelier Cologne Grand Neroli Cologne Absolue Spray

“I love to switch up my fragrances for each season, this one is refreshing for fall.”

$57.45 at Walmart

L.A. Colors Matte Eyeshadow Palette, Brown Tweed

“I always like a layered, medium smoky eye in the fall. It’s hard to find shadows that don’t have red undertones for this, these colors are great basic ones for people to wear in the fall.”

$3.82 at Walmart

Plant Powered Beauty Book​

“I believe that eating plants is the best thing anyone can do to improve their skin and overall health.”

$15.99 at Walmart

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Shimmer, Apricot

“I’m an on the go girl- these balms are so easy to apply, and you don’t need a mirror.​”

$4.37 at Walmart

Essie Nail Polish, Berry Naughty

“I usually change up from geranium to this color in the fall as its richer to go with fall hues.”

$5.60 at Walmart

