Bobbi Brown Spills on 54 Years of Beauty Secrets

It was 20 years ago that Bobbi Brown began her namesake cosmetic company with a line of 10 brown lipsticks. Now, her products are sold across 56 countries and her line includes skin care and fragrances.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics was acquired by Este Lauder in 1995, but this54-year-old is still quite the busy bee. Between commuting from New Jersey (where she’s launched a huge media studio) to her offices in Manhattan, her numerous television appearances and her position on President Obama’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, we were pleasantly surprised that theNew York Times managed to squeeze in a few essential questions about Ms. Brown’s beauty obsessions while she was getting her hair blown out.

In addition to her pearls of beauty wisdom, Brown dished on her first beauty product (the lady loves her some Bonne Bell!) and the hand sanitizer she can’t live without. If you want to look as good as Brown when you are 54, we highly recommend taking her advice.