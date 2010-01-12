Bobbi Brown: Pretty Powerful Campaign Launches Today! Our Favorite Make-Overs

Meet the girls of Bobbi Brown’s new Pretty Powerful campaign!Selected by Brown herself, these girls, including our very own Janice Chou (top row, third from left) from StyleCaster, got a special make-over, transforming them from just plain “pretty to pretty powerful!”



Working with each girl’s natural features, Brown enhanced their looks with her amazing makeup line showcasing the wonders of how it works.

Need tips from the genius that is Bobbi Brown? Until 1:30 PM EST today, tweet all of your beauty questions to @AskBobbiBrown with #prettypowerful at the end of your tweet so she can respond, making all of your beauty dreams come true.



