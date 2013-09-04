Bobbi Brown and Katie Holmes’ Cosmetics Collaboration Released

Considering that Bobbi Brown’s cosmetics are a staple in our makeup bags, we get giddy at the thought of any new makeup that comes from the brand. The latest collection is a collaboration, announced back in early August, and our teenage selves are almost embarrassingly excited (blame it on being hardcore fangirls for “Dawson’s Creek” and always knowing Joey was too good for Dawson). Bobbi Brown teamed with her first-ever celebrity spokesperson, Katie Holmes, to create a makeup palette specially designed for girls on the go. To say we’re excited is a bit of an understatement.

Available now at all Bobbi Brown counters and online, the collection is comprised of a palette for the lips, eyes and cheeks, plus a brush set, both of which can fit in your already-too-tight purse. The palette is available for $68, while the brush set is available for $65. All this in time for the New York Fashion Week madness? We’re in.

Image Courtesy of Bobbi Brown