The One Thing: Bobbi Brown Dark Brow Kit

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

Bold eyebrows are in right now and the right statement brows can finish any look. But it’s easy to make them look overdrawn or fake with brow pencils and kits, and then you run in to the problem of the products that don’t last all day – making us wary of actually “doing” our eyebrows in the morning. Finding the right color can be difficult too, as dark ones will look too fake and light ones will make our eyebrows look powdery. So, we couldn’t have been more thrilled to discover Bobbi Brown’s Dark Brow Kit, which works great for dark eyebrows.

MORE: The Best Brow Kits Available Right Now

What Makes It Different:

The kit comes with two shades, a two-sided mirror (one side is magnified), mini tweezers, and a brow brush so you can get perfectly groomed eyebrows.

It gives a flawless and natural look so your eyebrows won’t look fake at all. You’ll get defined brows for an all-over finished look.

It doesn’t flake or smudge. For lasting power, dip your brush in water before dipping into the powder, then apply.

Why It’s The One Thing:

There are so many products out there for eyebrow grooming but this kit makes it easy since it includes everything you need. Even if you’re doing your makeup on the go, it includes a magnified mirror so you can see exactly what you’re doing. The powder and brush will give you the fullness you need for this season’s bold eyebrows. The two different shades make it easy for you to get the look you want and fill in any bare spots you may have. You’ll have perfectly groomed eyebrows from the runway all in one kit!

Bobbi Brown Dark Brow Kit, $45, bobbibrowncosmetics.com