8 Bob Haircuts to Take With You to the Salon

Jaclyn Sciara
by
Sometimes we just get that itch to chop off our hair – we have all been there.  Now that you have gotten the itch, and you’ve decided that you want a fabulous bob, you need to pick the right one.  This is where things can get tricky and you want to make sure you get exactly what you’ve dreamed of.

In order to make things easier for you (rather than ugh, having to scroll through hundreds and hundreds of photos on Google or Pinterest) we’ve pulled together our favorite examples of the coveted hairstyle. From a long bob, bob with fringe, or a 1920’s inspired bob, we have have covered all the necessary bases.  Flip through the slideshow and let us know in the comments below which one you’re going to try!

This long bob is framed with fringe style bangs that make the cut look extra chic. 

Image Via keltiecolleen.buzznet.com

Try out this medium length bob if you're not sure you can make the commitment to the full chop. 

Image via Imax Tree

This bob has a bouncy feel to it, especially at the bottom. For a haircut with tons of volume around your face, this one will do the trick. 

Image Via Glamcheck.com

Asymmetrical haircuts are one of the biggest trends for fall, and this gorgeous one-sided bob is perfect for girls with an edgy flare.

Image Via short-haircut.com

This texturized bob is fun and would pair perfectly with a headband. Use a texture cream to really play up the pieced look. 

Image via stylecraze.com

This modern bob with a deep side part instantly ups any girl's cool factor. 

Image Via imbd.com

This structured bob has a vintage feel we just can't get enough of.

Image via pixiecropped.tumblr.com

We love this piece-y style of a bob. If you already have two-toned hair this would definitely spice things up!

Image via boxno216.com

