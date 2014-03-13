Cool Girl’s Guide to the Bob Haircut

Hair trends are constantly changing and evolving. Long hair may have been the must-have in the past, but short hair is officially taking over as the length to wear. Say hello to the easy, breezy bob! For months we’ve been noticing Hollywood’s most popular girls and the runway’s most sought-after models chopping off their locks and rocking cropped cuts. The influx of bobs coming onto the scene has us thinking there’s no time like the present, and perhaps we should embrace the big chop, too.
If you’re still on the fence about the bob haircut, perhaps clicking through the slideshow above will have you convinced that hair just past the chin is very, very in.
More From Beauty High:
Taylor Swift Joins the Short Hair Club With a Bob Haircut
8 Bob Haircuts to Take With You to the Salon
Instagram Insta-Glam: Long Bob Haircuts
With bright pink lips, killer brows, and a tousled bob, Lily Collins has got the cool girl uniform down to a T.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Taylor Swift ditched her long blonde locks and welcomed a short and chic new 'do into her life.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Let's face it, anything and everything Beyonce does is fierce and fabulous, but this wavy blonde bob of hers is flawless.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Drawing inspiration from Mrs. Carter, Miss Hilary Rhoda debuted her shorter locks recently and we love it.
Photo:
John Lamparski/WireImage
Always one to be ahead of the trends, Chloe Sevigny's original short bob has now grown slightly past her chin to create a chic, low-maintanence look that perfectly coordinates with her style.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/WireImage
Supermodel Toni Garrn said goodbye to her long blonde tresses and has embraced a new blunt bob. By the looks of her slicked back strands, she's adapting to her shorter style quite nicely.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
A deep, dark, side-parted bob on DJ Leigh Lezark has become her signature look. We're definitely going to be stealing style for a while. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all, right?
Photo:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
We can't get over Emma Roberts' bouncy blonde bob. Of course she was stunning before, but now that we've seen her new shorter style, we don't think her look can get any chicer.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Zosia Mamet's edgy and textured bob is a big departure from the long, flowing tresses we're used to seeing her with. The blunt cut has us dreaming of another time when bobs ruled the world. Ah, the '90s.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
The long blonde locks that shot Mandy Moore to stardom were cute (cue "Candy"), but this asymmetrical long bob she has been rocking is much cooler.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic