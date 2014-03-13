Cool Girl’s Guide to the Bob Haircut

Hair trends are constantly changing and evolving. Long hair may have been the must-have in the past, but short hair is officially taking over as the length to wear. Say hello to the easy, breezy bob! For months we’ve been noticing Hollywood’s most popular girls and the runway’s most sought-after models chopping off their locks and rocking cropped cuts. The influx of bobs coming onto the scene has us thinking there’s no time like the present, and perhaps we should embrace the big chop, too.

If you’re still on the fence about the bob haircut, perhaps clicking through the slideshow above will have you convinced that hair just past the chin is very, very in.

More From Beauty High:

Taylor Swift Joins the Short Hair Club With a Bob Haircut

8 Bob Haircuts to Take With You to the Salon

Instagram Insta-Glam: Long Bob Haircuts