Boardroom Vs. Bedroom Makeup

Raychel Wade is a professional makeup artist and official La Prairie Colour Ambassador. She was voted ‘Best Makeup Consultant’ in New York Magazine‘s “Best of New York” and her practical makeup tips have been featured on the pages of Allure, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Real Simple, Lucky, Self, Fitness, Brides and New York Magazine‘s annual Family and Wedding guides.

Photo: © Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images

I think it is important to look and feel your best at all times, and as a professional makeup artist, I swear by the power of a pretty lip and eye-opening lashes–for the boardroom AND the bedroom. It’s just a matter of intensity, color choice and application for looking office-appropriate vs. out on the town. Remember that expression “dress for the job you want, not the job you have?” That applies to your fashion AND makeup looks.

The key to beautiful work makeup is making the most out of a few key products. Start by getting your skin even with a touch of La Prairie’s Anti-Aging Concealer SPF 20–dot wherever the skin appears uneven or has an imperfection, then blend in. Follow with a tinted moisturizer like Elizabeth Arden’s Sheer Lights Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer. Once your skin is even and glowing, apply a dusting of a matte bronzer (MAC and Bobbi Brown are two of my favorites) to your cheeks and temples, and then finish your cheeks with an easy cream blush like Nars in Penny Lane. All of these products are shimmer-free which is important in the office, as they keep you looking fresh–under often unflattering office lighting–without drawing unnecessary attention to yourself.

For eyes, stick to two shadows: a light champagne color for all over the lid and a neutral brown for the crease (try MAC in Vanilla and Swiss Chocolate), then finish with two coats of black mascara. For the lips, I’d suggest a universally flattering brown-pink lipstick, like Mitzi by Nars. Keep it at your desk for a touch-up before meetings.

Photo: © Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

When leaving the office and heading out for the night, don’t think you have to start your makeup look over from scratch. Rather than change your makeup entirely, amp up what you are already wearing. Beautiful evening makeup is in the details and a few key products can give your features the boost that they need. On your eyes, apply a coat of liner into the root of your lashes to really define them. Add a medium-toned brown or gold shimmer shadow to your lid (I love Laura Mercier Foiled Eye Colour in VIP Gold). For your face, no purse should be without La Prairie’s Cellular Treatment Illuminating Face Powder in Warm Glow. Dust this anywhere on your face for a pseudo-candle lit glow. Finish with a nude, shimmery gloss, like MAC in Oyster Girl.

Whether you’re prepping for the office or an occasion, hone in on a few key products in shades that flatter and be sure to stock up on essentials so you’re prepared no matter where the day or night takes you.”