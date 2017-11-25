StyleCaster
The Best Blushes According to Your Skin's Undertones

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Blush is tricky. But before you can even contemplate applying it, finding a shade that actually compliments your skin tone is the first step. Unfortunately, the spectrum of blush colors is practically never-ending, making it pretty difficult to find just one on the first try. What most of us tend to forget is that knowing your undertone is the key to avoiding a lot of trial and error. As we’ve discussed before, our skin has two layers: the one we usually describing ourselves as having, and a less visible one underneath the skin’s surface.

The latter- typically categorized as warm, cool or neutral (a combo of the first two) – has a major effect on which makeup colors look most natural on our face.  There are a number of ways to determine which one applies to you, like checking the color of your veins and eyes. But when all else fails or your patience is at an all-time low, go straight to an expert for product picks.

Renny Vasquez, a pro makeup artist with A-list clientele (Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen), says, “I assess the skin tone and based on the undertones that create a cool, medium or warm skin tone, I knows the hue of blush they need. For example, warm tones have peachy, yellow and golden undertones, so you’ll need blushes that bring out those colors. Cool skin has more pink undertones, so you apply the same philosophy.”

In short: the blush you wear should directly mimic the type of undertone you have. Check out Vasquez’s top picks according to the most common undertone combinations below.

1 of 9
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | MAC Pink Swoon

Those with fair skin and cooler undertones should steer toward soft pinks like the MAC "Pink Swoon" Blush. 

$23, at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | Urban Decay Video

Light coral blushes, like Urban Decay's "Video," are best for fair skin with neutral undertones. 

$26, at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | NARS Orgasm

NARS' "Orgasm" Blush is the perfect shade of peach for those with fair skin, but warmer undertones. 

$30, at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | NARS Amour

Rich pinks, like NARS' "Amour" are the best kind of blushes for brown skin with cool undertones. 

$30, at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | Urban Decay Fetish

Urban Decay's "Fetish" blush is a great mauve option for medium skin with neutral undertones. 

$26, at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | MAC Melba

For medium skin tones with warm undertones, opt for deep peaches like this MAC Powder Blush in "Melba."

$23, at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | NARS Seduction

For those with dark skin and cool undertones, a deep fuchsia like NARS' "Seduction" blush is just the ticket. 

$30, at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | MAC Swiss Chocolate

For deep skin tones with neutral undertones, coat your cheeks in a warm cocoa shade like MAC's "Swiss Chocolate" Blush.

$23, at MAC Cosmetics

 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Blushes for Every Undertone | NARS Exhibit A

Dark tangerines, like NARS' "Exhibit A," look beautiful on dark skin with warm undertones.

$30, at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics

