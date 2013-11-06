Instagram Insta-Glam: Blunt Bangs

When it comes to bangs, often times we are scared that their length will be too long, too short or too angled. One style that looks fabulous on almost any face shape, though, is blunt bangs. We’re not talking the bowl-cut we all had when we were five, but the seriously cute straight across bangs that flatter most face shapes.

We took right to Instagram to show you how other girls style their gorgeous bangs. From all hair colors, layers and textures, we’ve covered how to get the best looking bangs for your style. Take a look at some of our favorite bangs hairstyles above and tell us how you would style your blunt bangs in the comments below!

