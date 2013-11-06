StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Blunt Bangs

Instagram Insta-Glam: Blunt Bangs

Jaclyn Sciara
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Blunt Bangs
When it comes to bangs, often times we are scared that their length will be too long, too short or too angled. One style that looks fabulous on almost any face shape, though, is blunt bangs. We’re not talking the bowl-cut we all had when we were five, but the seriously cute straight across bangs that flatter most face shapes.

We took right to Instagram to show you how other girls style their gorgeous bangs. From all hair colors, layers and textures, we’ve covered how to get the best looking bangs for your style. Take a look at some of our favorite bangs hairstyles above and tell us how you would style your blunt bangs in the comments below!

Thinking of blunt bangs? This'll make you want them. 

@Dyannuhhh is shown here with her gorgeous smile and bangs to match.

We love the cat eye and blunt bangs look that @girly_sh1t is rocking.

How adorable is @sydneyavalon's blunt bangs and low bun combo?

@Kimiikimbaa paired her her bangs with perfectly tousled waves.

@Daisymae18 has the perfect layered hair to partner up with her sassy blunt bangs.

Chic sunnies and @itskendalljones' bangs are a great look for any occasion.

@Rachelalewis is channeling her inner mermaid with gorgeous long, red waves and blunt bangs.

Doesn't @this_rocker_chic look just like Taylor Swift with her adorable red lip and blonde bangs?

@Romanceinbloom knows how to pair her chic bangs with a top knot perfectly.

A crown braid always looks classy and polished, especially with bangs, and @Unionsalons knows how to wear the style. 

