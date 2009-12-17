Beauty Blunders: Makeup Mistakes to Avoid This Holiday Season

The upcoming holidays signal a time of parties, social gatherings, and moreover, a fabulous reason to get dolled up and try out some new makeup trends. Whether you’re attending an office party, a family dinner, or meeting your boyfriend’s parents, there are some cardinal rules of beauty to adhere by. Here are some makeup disasters to avoid so you can keep shining as belle of the ball.

Dramatic Eyes and Lips

A smokey eye and a statement lip are great party looks, but wearing both at the same time is definitely overkill. Yes, both trends are current and classic, but together they look outdated–think ’80s; and not in a good way. The key is to choose which look to wear; decide on which feature you want to enhance, either a full lip or sultry eyes. If you have an envious pout, why not rock a punchy red and leave the rest of your face minimal with just black eyeliner and a swipe of mascara? The same applies to a smokey eye; play up your eyes, swipe a rosy blush over your cheeks, and complete the look with a nude lipgloss to keep it fresh.

Color Coordinated

A new makeup trend is a fun way to dramatically enhance or change an outfit, but matching your makeup to your dress is just plain tacky. Usually the more dramatic your outfit, the simpler your makeup should be. However, if you do want to play up your makeup, choose tones that complement the color of your outfit. A pewter colored dress looks great with a smokey plum eye for instance, while an emerald colored dress would look better with warmer, golden tones.

Shine On

Shimmery, dewy makeup is a big trend this holiday season, but glittering like a Christmas tree is never in style. Play with shimmer rather than glitter. Again, choose one feature you want to play up–if it’s your eyes, sparingly apply shimmer to the corner of your eyes or lids. If you want to accent your cheekbones, a cream highlighter provides a subtle glow and lasts longer than powder. Remember: less is more with shimmer.

Now that you have the knowledge and confidence to strut your stuff this holiday season, here are a few last-minute tips to keep in mind. Don’t over-bronze; keep your bronzer one shade darker than your natural skin tone and only apply where the sun would naturally hit. Do create a flushed cheek with a cream blush as it not only creates a dewy effect, it will also last a bit longer than your powdered version.

