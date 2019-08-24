This Wellness Brand Just Showed Acne In the Most Refreshing Way

When you’re having a bad skin day (or week, or month), it can seriously mess with your self-esteem. I don’t care if you’re 15 or 35, there’s nothing like acne to make you want to hide under your covers and never come out. That’s why Blume’s Celebrate Skin campaign is such a breath of fresh air. Usually, skincare brands show photos of models with such perfect skin, you know there’s no way they’ve seen a blackhead. But this wellness company is using its new campaign to call attention to the skin journey so many of us go on. Maybe it’ll inspire people to embrace their skin—whatever it looks like.

If you’re not familiar with Blume, it’s a Gen Z-friendly line of self-care products that can help clear up the skin, as well as make your period more bearable. But it’s not just for kids. We’re talking Day Dreamer Face Wash ($14 at Blume), Meltdown Oil for Acne-Prone Skin ($26 at Blume) and Stargirl Face Mist ($22 at Blume), as well as organic pads and tampons ($7-$8 at Blume).

The Celebrate Skin campaign, shot by photographer, Kornelia Kulbacki, features models with all different skin conditions, rocking bright eyeshadow. To coincide with the photos, Blume surveyed 1,000 members of their community about their insecurities around their skin. The results were pretty shocking. A whopping 71 percent said they have experienced depression or anxiety because of their skin, and three out of four people don’t feel confident without makeup when they have a breakout.

While Blume is selling products that will help clear up your skin, and that’s awesome, it doesn’t mean you’re always going to look and feel confident. That’s why photos like these are so important. Considering 64 percent of people defined beauty as having clear skin, we have to start seeing real faces—not airbrushed ones—in campaigns. This is a great start.

