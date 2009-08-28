Blumarine Launches Their First Fragrance: Lei Odore Bellisimia

You smell beautiful, or lei odore bellisimia (in Italian), is the theme behind Blumarine’s first signature fragrance. The fashion house was founded in 1977 by Anna Molinari and has grown into a fabulous and feminine label.

We’re fascinated with the amazing notes of dewdrop, ginger, and grapefruit that are included in the new scent, but we really have our eye on Italian model Bianca Balti. She has walked the runways of some of our favorite designers, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Zac Posen, Marc Jacobs, for every season since 2005.

Bellissima will be available as an eau de parfum, starting at $70. Blumarine will also launch a bath and shower gel, body lotion, deodorant spray, and body cream. Come October the products will be available at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Sephora.