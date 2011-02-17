Blue Venom: Full Lips and Whiter Teeth In A Tiny Tube

With beauty icons like Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson, it’s no wonder women want that full, pillowy pout! Unfortunately, if you’re like me, you were born with petite, Waspy, lips and the complete inability to purse and pucker with any smidgen of seduction or sex appeal. Now I’m not one for needles or blood, so plastic surgery is out of the question, but I’m all for taking advantage of modern cosmetic technology when it comes neatly packaged in a pretty tube of lip gloss. Or should I say ‘Lip Venom’? DuWop’s lip-plumping elixir is slightly more potent than your average, shiny goop.

The new version of the classic product is ‘Blue Venom’. With added cinnamon, avocado and wintergreen oils to the Lip Venom formula, it’s just as yummy and effective at inflating your kisser as the original but includes an interesting blue tint. I was slightly freaked at first glance I thought blue lipstick went out in the 90’s? However, the claim is that the shade of blue is just pale enough to make your teeth seem brighter white (which makes total sense if I think about it in terms of hair color–the cooler my roots, the whiter my highlights appear) without giving you that frigid, ice-queen look. So starting in March you can avoid both the dentist and the plastic surgeon. Just kidding about the dentist, though.