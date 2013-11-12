Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Case of the Blues

Maybe it’s the chilly weather or the change of seasons, but it’s pretty clear that this week, blue nail polish dominated Instagram. From light hues to dark polishes, this week’s #NailCall was packed with blue-themed nail art, and we’re really loving it. We found plenty of inspiration for your next manicure, so take a break from the classic colors of pink and red in favor of a blue shade that makes your tips stand out!
Take a look at our picks for best nails of the week above, then submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!
You won't be able to take your eyes off these super cute nails done by @nailsbydaniellet.
How adorable is @rikki_see? We love her winter wonderland inspired nails and creative take on the French tip.
This manicure from @theglitteryblog has us channeling our inner ice queen. The stud on the ring finger is such a perfect, delicate finishing touch.
This design from @sabsmasih plays different shades of blue off of each other to create a gorgeous look that pops!
A mix and match nail look is always a good choice when you can't decide between colors or a certain design. Take a page our of @nailsbymistyk's book by pairing different colors and designs together to create unique looks.
@Mledeerkiss is rocking some awesome outlined nails using purple colors that pack a punch.
@Kahnesgal82 gives us a great example of how to spice up plain nails! Just use the nail polish brush to gently create shapes like this chevron manicure.
Layer on a glitter top coat over your favorite color and your nails will transform into a work of art, much like @christenecarr's manicure.
@Gt_nailsbymales is giving us some inspiration to go home and try a stiletto manicure with some serious nail art.