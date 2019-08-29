Bluemercury’s 20th Anniversary Gift-With-Purchase Is the Biggest Ever

Every September, luxe beauty retailer Bluemercury celebrates its birthday by offering a big gift with purchase. It’s generally a bag filled with deluxe samples (a.k.a. bigger than a trial-size) from brands CEO and co-founder Marla Beck chooses. This year, Bluemercury’s 20th Anniversary Beauty Bag is its biggest yet. So, if you haven’t spent all your money during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty or Sephora’s Summer Bonus or any of the other beauty sales going on right now, Bluemercury is worth checking out.

You can get the Beauty Bag if you spend at least $200. And listen to this: the bag is worth $300. It includes 24 deluxe samples from best-selling products from brands such as La Mer, Skinceuticals, Nars, and M-61, as well as new launches from R+Co, Chantecaille, Laura Mercier and more. Specifically, we’re talking samples of M-61 PowerGlow Peel, Crème De La Mer, R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray, Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, Hourglass Mineral Primer Veil and Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil. Generally, the bags only last about ten days before they’re all gone, according to the company.

If you’re not sure what to shop, because the store has a lot of options, you can go for Supergoop! Smooth and Poreless 100% Mineral Matte Sunscreen SPF 40 ($18-$38 at Bluemercury), Virtue Recovery Conditioner ($16-$86 at Bluemercury) or, my personal favorite, Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer ($46 at Bluemercury). You can’t really go wrong. The gift-with-purchase deal is going on now until supplies last, both in-store and on the Bluemercury website.

