Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeshadow

There’s a time and a place for blue eyeshadow and we believe that time is now! That’s right, blue eyeshadow is making a return from the ’80s but in a much more suitable look. Dark and light hues of blue are being worn and we adore them all.
Above, we pulled the best of the best blue eyeshadow looks from Instagram to be our makeup guide. If you’re ready to try this returning trend, be sure to check out these ladies from Instagram first – we believe they truly know how to wear the blue eyeshadow look.
Get inspired by these blue eyeshadow looks from some of our favorite ladies of Instagram!
@georginaudolph shows us how to wear a gorgeous blue shadow without over doing it.
Okay @kandeerox, this ombre blue and white eye is seriously amazing.
@veetovar makes an all blue eye look effortlessly cool.
This makeup enthusiast, @sweetnarcotic, knows the right shade of blue to wear.
This two shade blue, under-the-eye shadow on @amyconnmakeup gives off a mermaid-esque feel and who wouldn't wanna be a mermaid?
@jenmiamakeup rocks a killer bold blue eyeshadow that complements her bright red hair.
@dollmeupkori wore a powder blue shadow that is appropriate for anytime wear.
