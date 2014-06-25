Instagram Insta-Glam: Blue Eyeshadow

There’s a time and a place for blue eyeshadow and we believe that time is now! That’s right, blue eyeshadow is making a return from the ’80s but in a much more suitable look. Dark and light hues of blue are being worn and we adore them all.

Above, we pulled the best of the best blue eyeshadow looks from Instagram to be our makeup guide. If you’re ready to try this returning trend, be sure to check out these ladies from Instagram first – we believe they truly know how to wear the blue eyeshadow look.

