8 Blue Eyeliners to Try Spring’s Bright Makeup Trend

With each season change, we become hyper aware of switching up our beauty routines, and this spring we’ve done all we can do to not wear blue eyeliner every day of our lives. Pastel shadows and royal eyeliner hues were all over the runway at Fashion Week, with designers like Marc Jacobs and Badgley Mischka showing their love for blue eye makeup. We took a particular liking to using the color for bold eyeliner — whether that means in the form of a cat eye or as a surprising pop of color on the water line.
To get you in the mood for some brightly colored eyeliner, we’ve pulled together eight of our favorite blue eyeliner options for spring. From waterproof to gel to liquid to pencil, there’s bound to be an eyeliner that matches what you want in the slideshow above.
Give your eye makeup a new look with blue hues for spring!
Besides being as bright as the day is long, this eyeliner comes with a smudge tip on the opposite end, meaning you can go from a clean line to a smokey eye in seconds.
CoverGirl LiquiLine Blast Eyeliner in Blue Bloom, $7.89, Drugstore.com
This liner slides on easy (skipping the tugging and pulling that can make your eyelids wrinkle) and has just a hint of shimmer, so it's perfect for a night out.
MAC Pearlglide Intense Eye Liner in Petrol Blue, $16, MACCosmetics.com
It's waterproof and creamy, so this eyeliner is perfect for your springtime cat eye. Grab an angled eyeliner brush to apple this creme and you're good to go!
Laura Mercier Creme Eye Liner in Cobalt, $23, Sephora.com
Whether you use this eye paint as an eyeliner or a shadow, it's formula will last on your lids for hours on end.
NARS Eye Paint in Solomon Islands, $25, Sephora.com
Metallic and highly pigmented, this blue eyeliner from Make Up For Ever will make your eyes pop.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Majorelle Blue, $19, Sephora.com
For the ladies who want a hint of blue on their eyes but aren't sure about a dark color, opt for this light blue pencil from Rimmel.
RImmel Scandal Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner in Light Blue, $4.49, Drugstore.com
This bright blue, waterproof eyeliner from Sephora comes with a smudge tip and a sharpener, so it's really all you need for bright spring eye makeup.
Sephora Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner in Blue, $13, Sephora.com
With a bit of sparkle and a hint of violet, this blue liquid liner from Stila was made for Girls' Night Out.
Stila Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Curacao, $22, Sephora.com