8 Blue Eyeliners to Try Spring’s Bright Makeup Trend

With each season change, we become hyper aware of switching up our beauty routines, and this spring we’ve done all we can do to not wear blue eyeliner every day of our lives. Pastel shadows and royal eyeliner hues were all over the runway at Fashion Week, with designers like Marc Jacobs and Badgley Mischka showing their love for blue eye makeup. We took a particular liking to using the color for bold eyeliner — whether that means in the form of a cat eye or as a surprising pop of color on the water line.

To get you in the mood for some brightly colored eyeliner, we’ve pulled together eight of our favorite blue eyeliner options for spring. From waterproof to gel to liquid to pencil, there’s bound to be an eyeliner that matches what you want in the slideshow above.

