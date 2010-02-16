StyleCaster
Blue Eye Shadow is Back in Style for Spring: Your Guide to Getting the Look Right

Janice
Circa 1995, Mimi from The Drew Carey Show made it impossible for any real woman to confidently wear blue eyeshadow– due to the plaguing dread of offhand comparisons to the heavily made-up lady.

However, blue and other colored eyeshadows are a serious warm weather trend for spring 2010. Alas, to keep you from looking like a makeup don’t, Bare Escentuals‘ resident makeup artist, Alexandra Pappas, teaches us her foolproof technique for applying the pretty shade.

Step 1:
Start with an eyeshadow primer to give the lid a nice grip– to extend the shadow’s wear. Prime Time by Bare Escentuals is shown here.

Step 2:
Apply a neutral base eyeshadow that is close to your own skin tone, all over the lid– from the base to the brow bone.

Step 3:
Sweep a pale, light blue eyeshadow from the lash line to the crease. Pappas uses bareMinerals’ Eye Color in Bunny Hop.

Step 4:
Wet an eyeshadow brush with water and dip it into a dark shade of blue eyeshadow shimmer– this technique is called foiling and gives the eye that extra pop of color. BareMinerals’ Blue Eye Color in Chameleon is shown here. Apply the wet shimmer shadow over the blue shadow. Start at the middle of the eye and blend outwards.

Step 5:
Apply a soft black or navy eyeliner to the top lash line. For a more dramatic look, rim the bottoms of the eyes with an eyeliner pencil and smudge it for a smoky effect using a cotton swab or small shadow brush.

Step 6:
Finish your spring look with lots of mascara!

