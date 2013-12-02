3 Non-Intimidating Ways to Wear Blue Eye Makeup

We like to use the holiday season as a chance to experiment with our makeup. While we love our black liner and beige and taupe shadows for day-to-day, a holiday party calls for color, sparkle, sequins…without looking like beauty pageant contestants, of course. Finding the right balance between bold and classic is key. This season, why not update your eye makeup by adding in a bright blue hue? These looks are so simple, you can do them yourself — in 10 minutes or less.

1. The One-Step Look: The Cobalt Cat Eye

Update your everyday black cat eye with a bright cobalt, like Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Chaos ($19, urbandecay.com).

Get The Look

Start with a classic base — we used the beige from L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Eye Shadow in Army Brat ($7.95, lorealparisusa.com) — then draw on the liner, starting at the inner corner of the top lash line and moving out and up. On the bottom, apply the liner only about half way, from the outer corner to the center, keeping the eye open and awake. Finish with a subtle mascara like Dolce&Gabbana Passioneyes Duo Mascara Curl and Volume ($32, sephora.com) that keeps the lashes looking natural, but adds just enough length.

2. The Three-Step Look: The Navy Blend

Build off of the cobalt cat eye by blending in black shadow for a navy finish. This takes the eye from cute to sultry — with a few added steps.

Get The Look

Starting with the eyeliner and taupe eyeshadow as a base, add black shadow (or a pencil) to the liner. We used the black in the Sonia Kashuk Eyeliner Palette Lay It On The Line ($13.29, target.com). The pigment is rich, but easy to control, so you can add as little or as much as you’d like to the brush. Continue with the black, taking it up the lid, blending it in circular motions with the brush as you move up. This creates a subtle smoky eye effect. Then finish with white shadow on the brow bone to highlight the brows.

3. The Five-Step Look: The Blue Smoky Eye

The boldest of the bunch, this smoky eye brings a punch of blue, but with control. When the eye is opened, a shadow of blue surrounds the entire eye. When the eye is closed, the entire lid is painted in blue and black and the effect is this rich, velvety finish.

Get The Look

To get the blue smoky eye, you can either build off of the navy blend or start with a clean slate. Start by shading the entire lid with blue. We used the cobalt blue in the Revlon ColorStay Free Spirit palette ($7.49, revlon.com). Blended with the black, it makes a rich navy. To add in the black, dab the shadow from the center of the lid to the outer corners, smoking it out to create a soft triangular shape. Add white shadow to the center to help blend the colors together and soften the dark shades a bit. Then add white to the inner corner of the eye to brighten. Finish with a coat of volumizing mascara like TopShop Volume Lash Mascara ($20, nordstrom.com).

