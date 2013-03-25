The Trick To Matching Your Makeup To Your Outfit

Blue eye makeup is one of spring’s big beauty trends, but the look can be hard to pull off — especially when you’re wearing color in your outfit, too. So how did both Selena Gomez and Kristen Stewart manage to coordinate shades of blue with their outfits at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend? The trick to matching your makeup to your clothes without looking cheesy is to choose similar shades, not an exact match. Check out what the girls wore below for inspiration.

Selena Gomez paired her mint top with a slightly deeper shade of teal liner along her bottom lash line. Her look is a subtle way to work pastel into your makeup look, especially if you have brown eyes like Selena’s because color really makes them pop. For a similar shade, try Tarte Skinny SmolderEYES Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Amazonite Blue ($19, tartecosmetics.com). The creamy formula glides on and lasts for hours.

Kristen Stewart went with a purplish-blue hue to compliment her blue suit and bright green eyes. To down down the color, the liner was smudged along the bottom lash line. Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in St. Marks Place ($24, narscosmetics.com) is a close color match. Also long-lasting, this one offers bold, rich pigment you can layer or apply softly.

