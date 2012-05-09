Your Something Blue: 8 Nail Art Options For Brides

Forget the garters, garish jewelry or family heirlooms you spend the whole day stressing you’re going to lose or ruin in between “I do’s” and the first toast. If you want to sport a “something blue” for your wedding day, it stands to reason you probably want something a little festive that lasts just long enough for the final pics.

Hence our adoration for fun and funky blue nail art. A welcome alternative for non-traditional brides, this bypasses the atypical Ballet Slipper Pink hue or French mani — both of which we’ve grown more than a little bored with. In fact, this is a fun way to actually incorporate your wedding theme right on down to your fingertips.

From cherry blossoms to abstract works of art, you can’t go wrong with these fresh inspirations. Cruise all eight of our faves in the slideshow above and make sure to post your top nail looks on our Pictures page.