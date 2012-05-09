Old, new, borrowed, but what about blue? If you're a bride and want to make your nails pop, check out this pretty nail art.
StyleCaster
Your Something Blue: 8 Nail Art Options For Brides

Forget the garters, garish jewelry or family heirlooms you spend the whole day stressing you’re going to lose or ruin in between “I do’s” and the first toast. If you want to sport a “something blue” for your wedding day, it stands to reason you probably want something a little festive that lasts just long enough for the final pics.

Hence our adoration for fun and funky blue nail art. A welcome alternative for non-traditional brides, this bypasses the atypical Ballet Slipper Pink hue or French mani — both of which we’ve grown more than a little bored with. In fact, this is a fun way to actually incorporate your wedding theme right on down to your fingertips.

From cherry blossoms to abstract works of art, you can’t go wrong with these fresh inspirations. Cruise all eight of our faves in the slideshow above and make sure to post your top nail looks on our Pictures page.

This beyond cool abstract nail art allows you to bring several shades into the mix (you know, just in case your want to incorporate your wedding colors while you're at it!).

This pretty and feminine daisy print was created using a baby blue polish and nail pens.

Love the drama of a multi-print mani? Try using nail stamps and gems for added drama.

Incorporate your wedding cherry blossom aesthetic right on down to your fingertips.

Try this cool gradient technique by sponging each shade on or lightly applying one coat on top of another.

Create a cool ink blot effect by layering on each dot in an overlapping pattern.

Pretty polka dots pop when paired with a white wedding gown and statement heels.

Subtle and chic, create a pale robin's egg effect by applying your polish then adding a confetti top coat.

