Beautiful Hairstyle Inspo for Blown-Out Textured Hair

Beautiful Hairstyle Inspo for Blown-Out Textured Hair

Beautiful Hairstyle Inspo for Blown-Out Textured Hair
Photo: ImaxTree.

Whereas summer is all about wet and wavy beach hair, fall is when most us feel good about resurrecting our blow-dryers, straighteners and curling irons because we know the humidity won’t obliterate our hard work. And free-flowing curls aren’t the only look dominating our natural hair feeds: A classic silk press or blown-out tresses are just as captivating, especially when fashioned into a style that emphasizes the smoothness and shine of our hair.

Per usual, we’re looking to Instagram for inspiration that we can screenshot and save for the salon when we want to stretch our strands with a little heat. Whether you want to leave your hair out or twist it into an intricate updo, there’s plenty of looks that’ll motivate your mane game. Check out the ones that caught our eye, ahead.

Photo: Instagram/@domothehairdivo
Photo: Instagram/@laluxe_xo
Photo: Instagram/@thehairgawds
Photo: Instagram/@mikkisimone_
Photo: Instagram/@i_lash_etc_llc
Photo: Instagram/@_ammamama_
Photo: Instagram/@shanjanay
Photo: Instagram/@naturallymichy
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/@nnescorner
Photo: Instagram/@clatodd
Photo: Instagram/@carlcampbellsalon
Photo: Instagram/@ladylavish_
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/@awalkingdoxology
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles
Photo: Instagram/@aleshanokeys
Photo: Instagram/@saunyaaa
Photo: Instagram/@rerefined
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/@westafricanbaby
Photo: Instagram/@tolaniav
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/@styleoptimist
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles
Photo: Instagram/@blowoutstyles
Photo: Instagram/@hairstress_ae
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles
Photo: Instagram/@jadamalan
Photo: Instagram/@jd_winters
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/@ebonybomani
Photo: Instagram/@beautybyhermosa
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles

