Beauty Buzz: Blow-Dry Your Hair in Half the Time, Christmas Morning Makeup, More

1. Learn how to cut the time it takes you to blow-dry your hair in half. [Byrdie]

2. Whether it’s washing your makeup brushes or sanitizing your counter tops, these must-read tips could help flu-proof your beauty routine this winter.

[POPSUGAR Beauty]

3. Don’t stress over your Christmas morning makeup! Beauty pro Sonia Kashuk mapped out two easy looks that will take you from morning present-opening to evening party in no time. [Daily Makeover]

4. Here’s how hair designer Peter King created Rapunzel’s 30-foot braid in the new movie, ‘Into the Woods.’ [Allure]

5. Take a look back at the 12 best celebrity smoky eyes of 2014, and get inspired to try one on yourself for New Year’s Eve! [Style.com]