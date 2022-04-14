These $7 Blotting Papers Are The ‘Perfect Secret Weapon’ For Combating Summertime Sweat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ll never forget those good ole high school days when I first discovered oil blotting paper. I thought they were so innovative and handy that I’d keep a pack of them in my backpack at all times. A decade later, I still find myself storing blotting papers in whatever bag I’m carrying that day. It’s an oily skin problem that seems to follow me everywhere, though I know everyone, regardless of their skin type, could use a touch-up every now and then. Especially during the hot summer months, blotting papers are non-negotiable. I went through my Clean & Clear blotting paper phase as an awkward, blemish-cursed high schooler, but have since graduated to a type that I love even more.

I never leave my apartment without PleasingCare’s Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues. I have a pack in my bathroom and another one in my bag, and that’s because I often turn into an oily mess as the day goes on. These blotting papers have become such an important essential, helping me to refresh my face right before a Zoom call and in the office, too.

What I like about these particular oil-absorbing papers is that they’re made from 100 percent natural linen fibers with organic bamboo charcoal. You might think it’s weird to have something you use for grilling in skincare, but it’s actually a heaven-sent ingredient when it comes to soaking up excess oil. No wonder why these charcoal tissues are No. 1 in their category on Amazon. They also have a 4.7-star overall rating, with over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings.

“I’m very impressed with these sheets! They really absorb the oil, leaving your face nice and dry, but not drying out your skin,” wrote one shopper. “They are much bigger than the average sheets, and they dispense like Kleenex so you get one at a time and not several stuck together. These are the best I’ve come across yet!”

For all you naturally shiny queens and kings out there, stock up on these incredible blotting papers just in time for sweaty summertime. They’re 63 percent off right now, costing you just $7 at Amazon. Pro tip: Get the two-pack or six-pack so you get the most value out of them.

You might think that all blotting papers are essentially the same thing, but they’re far from it. To start, PleasingCare’s version is bigger than most of its counterparts. Each sheet is 10 centimeters by 7 centimeters, which I’ve found to be the perfect size for soaking up all the oil on my face—no need for multiple sheets for a single touch-up. My makeup also doesn’t transfer onto the paper, which can’t be said of its peers. You also get 100 sheets in each pack, while many of its counterparts only have 50.

Packaging is also super important when it comes to blotting paper. PleasingCare nailed its functionality in that it doesn’t have those sticky tabs that sometimes scrunch up the sheets or pick up multiple sheets rather than one at a time. With these bamboo charcoal blotting papers, you can easily take a sheet without any hassle or waste.

“These are an absolute must-have in my life. I have used these sheets for years and keep one pack in my desk, one in my purse and another in my car,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I have extremely sensitive oily skin and this is one of the few ways I found to combat it without ending up with a breakout. I use them two to three times a day and they greatly reduce my use of powder. The packaging is just too cute and they’re easy to tuck into a pocket or wallet.”

The only minor flaw I can find with them is that they can sometimes rip more easily, since they are quite thin. It’s a small inconvenience, though, compared to all of their advantages.

“I’ve used these blotting sheets for years because they’re just that great. I’ve used several brands you can find at Target or Walmart, but these ones are the best I’ve found,” wrote another shopper. “They’re a good value for how many come in a package and they don’t mess with your makeup if you blot while wearing foundation. If you have super oily skin like I do, these may just be the perfect secret weapon.”

Take PleasingCare’s Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues for a test drive by shopping a pack for $7, while the deal lasts on Amazon. Better yet, stock up with the two-pack or six-pack so that you’re set for the summer.