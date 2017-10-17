12 Insta-Famous Brands to Shop at Bloomingdale’s New Glowhaus

Shopping for makeup is a massive undertaking simply because the options are endless and usually require more than a few minutes of browsing. You’ve got to swipe and swatch when you want something that actually matches your complexion and somehow stay under a reasonable budget. Eventually, patience runs thin as we settle for products that we like instead of love. The cycle is sad and completely unnecessary; especially if you’re someone who swears by a makeup beat before running out the door.
Now, we obviously love our bigger beauty destinations, but Bloomingdale’s is proving to be serious competition with its new “Glowhaus.” Described as a “beauty happy place,” the new skin, hair, and makeup oasis, located inside Bloomingdale’s stores, carries the millennial-centric brands you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feed. Besides the fact that everything stays under $100, the space also comes equipped with well-lit tables that customers can use to play with the products of their choice.
In other words, this isn’t your average makeup counter and since the brand range is curated to be expansive, but not completely overwhelming, we guarantee you’ll walk out with at least a handful of things. We’ve already done a deep dive into the online version of the new store and unearthed 12 buzzy brands that deserve a lot more love. Shop our 12 favorites below.
Winky Lux
Although the brand offers a full range of products, you've probably seen its transparent lip balms and glosses all over Instagram. Not only are they just pretty to look at; they actually feel amazing, too.
Flower Balm in Purple Flower, $14; at Bloomingdale's
FLiRT Cosmetics
Anyone who follows Amber Rose on Instagram is already familiar with this fun and flirty line of makeup products that are actually quite innovative in their design. We've grown to love this dual-ended eyeliner that includes a dotting tool for going beyond the standard cat eye.
Dot Dot Dot Dual Eyeliner Art, $22; at Bloomingdale's
MakeupDrop
We love our beautyblender, but this game-changer does the exact same thing, without absorbing any of your makeup or the bacteria that comes along with it.
Silicone Makeup Applicator, $20; at Bloomingdale's
CONTEXT
If you're attempting to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle, this clean and minimal-looking brand is the best place to start. In addition to crafting skin care completely derived from natural ingredients, the nail polish packs some serious color payoff.
Nail Lacquer in Showstopper, $15; at Bloomingdale's
The BrowGal
Tonya Crooks, the eyebrow shaper for some of your favorite celebs, is also the pro behind this line of sleek products, all dedicated to delivering the camera-ready brows you've dreamed of.
Clear Eyebrow Gel, $20; at Bloomingdale's
Frank Body
Cruelty-free and made with our go-to morning pick-me-up? We'll take two, please! This cult favorite brand was the first to harness coffee as a key ingredient for glowy skin and now we swear by its hero product whenever we need a brightening boost.
Original Coffee Body Scrub, $18; at Bloomingdale's
Lash Star Beauty
As one of the few beauty lines dedicated solely to lashes, it's hard not to fall in love with the lineup, included a heated tool that's basically a curling iron for straight lashes. Maybe we'll throw out our falsies...maybe.
Heated Lash Styler, $24; at Bloomingdale's
Lime Crime
What can we say that we haven't said about this vegan favorite? The colors offered in the lip range are long-lasting and can be seen from a mile away. Oh and did we mention the incredibly affordable prices? Prepare to be obsessed.
Velvetines Matte Lipstick in Bloodmoon, $20; at Bloomingdale's
NUDESTIX
Pencil makeup products are a godsend for the lazy beauty, so it's no wonder this brand has shot to beauty stardom. Every product totes more than one function and comes with a case, so you don't have to worry about any surprise spills or smudges.
Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Boho, $24; at Bloomingdale's
Rouge Bunny Rouge
Completely inspired by the Neo-Victorian era and escapism (think "Alice in Wonderland), this whimsical brand is no floozy when it comes to makeup that is both pigmented and nourishing for the skin. Don't overlook the line of fragrances, either.
Cheeks in Bloom Blush Wand in Vermeer, $31; at Bloomingdale's
SUVA Beauty
Designed with makeup artists and other beauty experts in mind, this Canadian-based brand is just two-years-old, but already totes an incredible range of custom and pre-made palettes.
4-Shade Hussle Eye Shadow Palette, $30; at Bloomingdale's
The Vamp Stamp
If you're sick and tired of attempting to draw a straight liner look, The Vamp Stamp will save your shaky hands. Simply dip the tool into liner and press onto the skin for a cat eye you can believe in.
VaVaVoom Medium Wing Eyeliner Stamp, $25; at Bloomingdale's
