12 Insta-Famous Brands to Shop at Bloomingdale’s New Glowhaus

Shopping for makeup is a massive undertaking simply because the options are endless and usually require more than a few minutes of browsing. You’ve got to swipe and swatch when you want something that actually matches your complexion and somehow stay under a reasonable budget. Eventually, patience runs thin as we settle for products that we like instead of love. The cycle is sad and completely unnecessary; especially if you’re someone who swears by a makeup beat before running out the door.

Now, we obviously love our bigger beauty destinations, but Bloomingdale’s is proving to be serious competition with its new “Glowhaus.” Described as a “beauty happy place,” the new skin, hair, and makeup oasis, located inside Bloomingdale’s stores, carries the millennial-centric brands you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feed. Besides the fact that everything stays under $100, the space also comes equipped with well-lit tables that customers can use to play with the products of their choice.

In other words, this isn’t your average makeup counter and since the brand range is curated to be expansive, but not completely overwhelming, we guarantee you’ll walk out with at least a handful of things. We’ve already done a deep dive into the online version of the new store and unearthed 12 buzzy brands that deserve a lot more love. Shop our 12 favorites below.