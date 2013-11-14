Get It Now: Bloomingdale’s Is Giving Free Gifts

What’s better than buying something you really want? Getting a bonus with it! Bloomingdale’s is offering exclusive free gifts when you purchase their fragrances, online now through Nov. 17 and in stores from Nov. 16-17.

Here’s the deal: You’ll receive a gratis blue sparkle clutch with any $100 women’s fragrance purchase or a free money clip with any $85 men’s skincare or fragrance purchase.

Both extras make perfect holiday stocking stuffers (or you can keep them for yourself). So what fragrance will you choose? Marc Jacobs? Chloe? They’re all up for grabs so head over to Bloomingdale’s now while supplies last!

For more information about our relationship with Bloomingdale’s click here: cmp.ly/3