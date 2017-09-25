This Freaky Bloody Nails Halloween Mani Looks a Little Too Real

Warning: The below nail art images are not for the faint of heart. How disturbing can a Halloween manicure video really be, you ask? Trust us, it’s plenty frightening and will take you straight back to the days when all of the zombies and monsters roaming your local haunted house scared the pants off of you.

The Instagram post quickly gathered 1.1 million views in just one week when it first debuted last year. The video, which features a harmless little fake nail being pulled off with Tweezers, was uploaded by a nail artist under the name of @narmai, whose Instagram is filled with crazy unique, detailed, and shocking manicures (we’re talkin’ art-school-level nail art). But this video is less about the details, and more about the scare factor, clearly.

See? We weren’t kidding about the creepy factor. Pretty much immediately, the internet freaked out, asking the nail artist why the hell he/she would inflict such horror onto the Instagram world (more or less), while other users genuinely thought the video was real. But @narmai calmed everyone’s nerves—sort of—by posting a follow-up video the next day, showing exactly how the bloody nails were created, with a note saying, “Don’t worry, my nails are just fine.”

The trick to the spooky look: a mix of wax and red face paint. Yes, those two harmless ingredients can create an insanely creepy look in under three minutes. So if you’re not sure what to do for Halloween, we suggest a full hand of bloody nails. Sure, you won’t be able to touch or hold anything, but it’s the price you pay for horror, right?

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.