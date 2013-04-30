Blonde, Brunette and Redhead: How to Protect Your Hair Color at Home

With all of the celebrity makeovers happening lately, ’tis the season for a color change. Whether you’re a regular hair color addict or you’re taking the plunge into the world of hair dye for the first time, knowing how to care for your newly colored hair is key for making your color stay true and last longer. To get an expert’s opinion on proper hair color care, we turned to colorist Dana Ionato at Sally Hershberger Salon. Dana gave us tips on how to keep each specific hair color looking great in between visits to the salon, plus tips for all color treated hair to be in tip-top condition.

In the summer, the sun is stronger, so it’s more crucial than ever to use a UV filter spray on any color treated hair. You don’t have to be going to the beach to need a UV filter spray; even if you’re in an office all day, you’re still outside walking from place to place, so it’s best to take action against sun damage (which can make hair brassy). Wind also damages hair because it oxidizes the cuticle, which makes a color treated shampoo and conditioner all the more important for colored hair. Basically, natural elements like sun, wind and water can damage hair, so it’s necessary to take the necessary precautions in between visits to your colorist (about every 8 weeks) to protect your color.

Once a week, it’s best to use a hair mask for 20-45 minutes. Dana also suggests using coconut oil, the kind you can buy at any grocery store, and heating it up in the microwave for about 10 seconds before applying it to the ends of your hair, but not on the roots. Be sure to coat all of the ends of each layer, not just the longest ends, so that you cover all of your bases. Leave the coconut oil in overnight and wash out in the morning with a small amount of color treated shampoo and your hair will be healthier, which means it will hold color better. Take a look at the slideshow above to learn how to maintain blonde, red or brunette hair color specifically.

