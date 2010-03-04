Blonde Pros and Cons

Back in early February, I wrote that I was thinking of going back to a brunette hairstyle. (Click here to read.) I was starting to feel like an imposter with blonde hair and to top that off the texture of my hair started to resemble hay. Responses to the blog were about 60/40. Most people thought I was a knock-out with dark hair, and then there were folks who thought the blonde was fitting and that it looked great on me.

Facing a major crossroads, I did what any person would do when decided about hair color. I made a Pros and Cons list.

Pros:

Being blonde is the logical choice as I am 50% gray.

Who doesn’t want to be tan and blond?!

I definitely get more attention as a blond, in general and from men especially. I feel like people are more likely to approach me and are nicer to me as a blond. And I have definitely seen an increase on the dude front. Maybe guys think blonds are easier? I don’t know but whatever it is, it’s working.

Dina. Manzo.