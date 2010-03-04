Blonde Pros and Cons

Back in early February, I wrote that I was thinking of going back to a brunette hairstyle. (Click here to read.) I was starting to feel like an imposter with blonde hair and to top that off the texture of my hair started to resemble hay. Responses to the blog were about 60/40. Most people thought I was a knock-out with dark hair, and then there were folks who thought the blonde was fitting and that it looked great on me.
Facing a major crossroads, I did what any person would do when decided about hair color. I made a Pros and Cons list.
Pros:
- Being blonde is the logical choice as I am 50% gray.
- Who doesn’t want to be tan and blond?!
- I definitely get more attention as a blond, in general and from men especially. I feel like people are more likely to approach me and are nicer to me as a blond. And I have definitely seen an increase on the dude front. Maybe guys think blonds are easier? I don’t know but whatever it is, it’s working.
- Dina. Manzo.
- My mom likes me better as a brunette and I usually like to please my mom (calling all therapists).
- I had shiny hair as a brunette.
- I feel like somewhat of a poseur as a blond. (even though I love it *eek*)
- Being a brunette and tan is exotic looking to me. Yes I want to be blond and tan but how Bay Watch Generic is that?
I got my roots done last night and spoke to my guy about the possibility of going back to dark in the fall. He said the process of going back to dark is much easier on the hair so we’ll see.
You, dear reader, will just have to wait until September to see which way I sway!