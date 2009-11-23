Bloggerati Spotlight: Trend Love and Loathing

The other day I was flipping through a fashion magazine and came across Beyonce rocking this Balmain jacket:

Why, oh, WHY are shoulder pads coming back into style? I need to understand why this is OK? This disturbing trend got me thinking about what other trends made me nervous and what trends I was pleasantly surprised with.

When skinny jeans came out I was like, “Ok well there’s a trend I’m just going to skip right over and not even try to get into.” But then I was at Old Navy (their Sweetheart jeans are THE BEST) and came across a black pair that fit like a glove. And when I looked at the tag I saw that they were a “skinny” fit.

“Huh. Whaddaya know!” I said to myself. I bought three pairs right then and there and from this day forward every time I wear those jeans I get the most compliments. They are just the right amount of tapered and look great with flats or heels.

I opened up my question to the other Bloggerati and I also expanded it to a select few of my stylish friends. Here is what everyone had to say!

“I refused to wear gladiator sandals!! I got sick of seeing them on every woman everywhere. I do however LOVE super skinny jeans and even high boots. You don’t have to be tall to wear them, you just need to have nice lean legs.” – Marta, Talking Makeup

“I’m having a hard time dealing with the crimped hair that was all over the runways this fall. And pinch-rolling jeans? Should we start busting out friendship pins to put on our shoelaces again?” – Whoorl, Hair Thursday

“Honestly, I can’t embrace the plaid trend that is going on. I don’t care if it’s a large Buffalo Check or a more dainty plaid, they all remind me of lumberjacks and Kurt Cobain style grunge. I can’t take it seriously and I think the celebs that wear it look ridiculous!” A Mom in Red High Heels

Amber from Beauty Blogging Junkie shares Mom’s sentiment for plaid “I live in FEAR that grunge will return: flannels, unwashed hair, heroin-chic waifs, olive green henleys, etc. That was such a bad time for fashion.”

However, my dear and stylish friend Rosemarie is digging the plaid this season! “I am surprised by how much I like that plaid is back in style. I always thought it looked silly and sloppy, however todays plaids are very stylish. I bought a really cute plaid long shirt with a belt that can be worn with jeans or leggings. I also bought a super cute pair of red plaid shoes. I have to also say that I never thought I’d go for skinny jeans but I love the way they look with tall boots! On the other hand, the over the knee boot scares me. Just the look of them alone. Boots should not be that high and they look weird when you walk in them all open at the knee…”

The Jet Set Girls agree with Rose, “I think on Giselle they look amazingly hot, but come on? How many women can actually pull off thigh high boots?”

I have to agree. Something about thigh high boots just screams GOOSE STEP to me.

Up next is Megan McIntyre and her biggest trend fear.

“OMG the no pants look as seen on the runways at Charlotte Ronson, Jenni Kayne, Alexander Wang and countless more. It’s so impractical and so unflattering if you’re not a skinny skyscraper model. Plus, may I reiterate, THEY AREN’T WEARING ANY PANTS!! Doesn’t that strike anyone else as just plain odd? I know Chanel said take one thing off before you leave the house, but I don’t think she meant that item to be the one essential piece of clothing protecting your lady parts from behing exposed to the general public.”

Below Megan shares which trend she was pleasantly surprised with!

“I was pleasantly surprised by leggings. I was always bashing them for months and then finally caved after realizing I didn’t hate the look as much as I had convinced myself I did. How I wear them all the time and I LOVE how comfortable and effortless they are. I pair them with a slouchy tee, cardigan and ballet flats and call it my ‘off-duty dancer’ look.”

My friend Regina is a stylish scientist who is always up on trends.

“Ummmm let’s see. Anything Neon, pleated pants (seriously?!) and yes the Balmain stuff is horrid. As far as things I was frightened about that I now like…skinny jens. I hated the peg-leg look and it took a while but I almost like it just in time for it to go out of style.”

My friend Makenzie can be credited with easing me into leggings. She’s always up on trends so naturally I had to ask her what her likes and dislies are

“Ok. Trends I love: Leggings with flats and a big oversized men’s dress shirt, Leather. Although I’m not sure if it’s a trend or considered a classic at this point but I jsut bought a leather jacket and I’m obsessed with it. Plaid shirts (score another one for plaid!) I’m into all types of plaid right now. I’m starting to feel nervous that I’ve invested too much in plaid, but I just love it. The whole look of a big plaid shirt with leggings and boots…HOTTT.

Trends that make me panic are faced/adic wash/crazy broken in jeans. They need to go back to the 80’s and stay there. They aren’t flattering on anyone and I’m not sure why they need to be so tapered and heinous looking. And what is the deal with cutouts? Just not for me. Not sure how to sport this look with out looking completely ridiculous.

Oh and I love the sequins look…

Oh and booties. I’m so glad booties are back!”

Makenzie then sent me a link to Bluefly. Their homepage concurred: leggings are cool! Leggings are here to say ladies!

Maryn Silverberg is a pastry chef in Los Angels and her trend fears consist of skinny jeans and leggings.

“I do not wear skinny jeans. I just can’t get on that bus. Same with leggings. They scare me. I think it reminds me of how in 6th grade when I would wear them under box shorts from the Gap with scrunch socks, K-Swiss shoes and an oversized sweatshirt. I would love to be that girl who can wear Chuck Taylors but I think they’d make my feet look like ocean liners (Maryn is 5’11” and has some large feet).

I never thought I would by UGGS. I got them like four years ago and can’t imagine my life without them.”

Jackie Grondin works in the beauty industry and always looks put together and fabulous.

“I would have to say I am dealthy afraid of harem pants (like the MC Hammer ones).

(can’t touch this)

Rachel Zoe had them on at the Marchesa show and somehow pulled them off whicih makes me think you need to be at least a size 2 to rock them. But personally I don’t think they are cute at all.

Right now I am totally loving the Boyfriend blazer trend. I was never much of a blazer girl (a little too prep for my style) but now I basically wear one every day. If they are a little loose fitting rather than super fitted they have a totally different style, especially if you roll up the sleeves. They go with everything!”

So there you have it! A mix of what the bloggerati and some real girls think of trends! What are your thoughts on trends??