Blogger Spicy Stiletto Spills Her 9 Winter Skin Essentials

Blogger Serena Goh was born and raised in California and is now living in New York City. Her blog, The Spicy Stiletto, is a blend of fashion, beauty, or food favorites where you can truly see her West Coast-meets-East Coast lifestyle. Be sure to follow her at @theSerenaGoh.

Like most things that are good for you, preserving healthy, glowing skin, isn’t easy — especially during winter months where your skin has to deal with various elements like heat from indoor heaters or unbearable windchill. Chapped, dry skin is not only unappealing — it’s also a sign that something needs to change in the beauty department.

I’m a big proponent of incorporating new products and changing up my skin care routine for the cold weather season, no matter how simple that routine may be year-round. For the most part, I keep face washes and makeup products the same, while altering certain essentials like moisturizers, and introducing products like facial oils into the rotation. Additionally, we can’t forget about the lips and hands — other parts of the body prone to damage during harsh weather — so making sure to have various products to soothe both at an arms reach is a necessity.

No matter what products you decide to use, maintaining healthy skin is all about creating good habits and making sure to keep them a priority. A healthy skin care regimen also requires understanding your skin’s needs and meeting those needs with the right products, so check out the slideshow for a few of my favorites!

