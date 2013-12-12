Blogger Spicy Stiletto Spills Her 9 Winter Skin Essentials

Blogger Serena Goh was born and raised in California and is now living in New York City. Her blog, The Spicy Stiletto, is a blend of fashion, beauty, or food favorites where you can truly see her West Coast-meets-East Coast lifestyle. Be sure to follow her at @theSerenaGoh.
Like most things that are good for you, preserving healthy, glowing skin, isn’t easy — especially during winter months where your skin has to deal with various elements like heat from indoor heaters or unbearable windchill. Chapped, dry skin is not only unappealing — it’s also a sign that something needs to change in the beauty department.
I’m a big proponent of incorporating new products and changing up my skin care routine for the cold weather season, no matter how simple that routine may be year-round. For the most part, I keep face washes and makeup products the same, while altering certain essentials like moisturizers, and introducing products like facial oils into the rotation. Additionally, we can’t forget about the lips and hands — other parts of the body prone to damage during harsh weather — so making sure to have various products to soothe both at an arms reach is a necessity.
No matter what products you decide to use, maintaining healthy skin is all about creating good habits and making sure to keep them a priority. A healthy skin care regimen also requires understanding your skin’s needs and meeting those needs with the right products, so check out the slideshow for a few of my favorites!
This slideshow is presented by Vaseline. For more information on our relationship click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow to see my 9 winter skin essentials for this season!
Come winter, hands need that special attention, and this hand cream does the trick in keeping mine moisturized without making my palms oily. Ahava Mineral Hand Cream, $21, at ulta.com
Another key to keeping skin clear and healthy, especially during the winter, is to make sure it stays balanced and hydrated after any wash. Clarins makes this toner for all skin types which rids any excess dirt after washing the day off, and brings your skin back to its normal state. Clarins Toning Lotion, $22, at sephora.com
Vaseline has long been my secret weapon to my beauty woes so the idea of a product specifically made for lips is an essential addition to my winter lip care regimen. Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips is the perfect addition as it not only leaves my lips soft and beautiful but also adds a sheer rose tint. Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips, available in Target stores
Eyes normally reveal the first signs of aging, so finding an eye cream to incorporate into your skin care routine is crucial. This product is silky and light, but still feels like it's getting the job done. Philosophy Eye Hope Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $49, at ulta.com
Night cream, like sleep, is essential to helping your skin repair any damage. Verso makes this potent night cream to go hand-in-hand with all that beauty rest. Verso Night Cream, $100, at sephora.com
Facial oil is the ultimate skin-saver when it comes to keeping skin moisturized. Rodin makes this luxurious face oil where just a little bit can go a very long way. Rodin Luxury Face Oil, $150, at barneys.com
Maintaining healthy skin is all about keeping skin hydrated, so I keep this in my purse at all times. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrate, $16, at net-a-porter.com
Chapped lips don't have to be synonymous with winter, exfoliating your lips with a fresh lip scrub a few times a week when necessary, will keep lips looking plump and make it far easier to apply lipstick. Sara Happ Brown Sugar Lip Scrub, $24, at beautybar.com
I love restoring my skin at the end of each week with one of these masks, especially if it's a week where I've skimmed on my skin care regimen. These masks are refreshing, hydrating, and altogether easy to incorporate into a weekly routine. Dr.Jart+ Water Fuse Water-Full Hydrogel Mask, $9, at sephora.com